The Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall Monday evening to pass the driving equality ordinance, which would prohibit police from conducting traffic stops for certain minor traffic violations including cracked windshields, cracked taillights or expired registration tags on its first read. The council also passed a resolution in support of the establishment of the city’s first unarmed crisis response team.

Lisa Jackson, one of the founding members of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, said she has experienced traffic stops in her daughter’s presence and believes this policy could help avoid potentially threatening situations.

“I’ve been stopped for not taking my handicap placard down soon enough after leaving a grocery store when my daughter was in a wheelchair,” Jackson said. “I’ve had colleagues stopped for having a child’s graduation tassel hanging with pride from the rearview mirror. I don’t believe that the police or anyone feel that any either of these were a threat to public safety. I’ve received them, however, to be a pretext by which to stop and interrogate people who look like me.”

Jackson said she has been collaborating with Eastern Michigan University-based SMART research team to look at traffic stop data in Ann Arbor. The findings support her belief that both traffic stops and subsequent police searches were conducted disproportionately against people of Color.

“This SMART team at Eastern has found significant disparities in the way drivers are policed in Ann Arbor in every single dimension examined,” Jackson said. “Non-white motorists are stopped and searched more frequently than white motorists … African American male drivers were stopped for equipment violations such as a hanging tassel over 200% more than would be expected by the data, and they were searched after such stops between 365% and 500% more than would be expected by the data. Middle Eastern male drivers were stopped 81% more often, while white female drivers were stopped less than should be expected by the data.”

Alyshia Dyer, a former Washtenaw County Deputy Sheriff who is running for Washtenaw County Sheriff in 2024, said she has questioned the necessity of certain traffic stops since the time she was trained as a law enforcement officer.

“This issue is really important for law enforcement in a lot of ways,” Dyer said. “When I worked as a deputy on patrol in Washtenaw County, I remember pulling somebody over as a new recruit, because their exhaust was loud. And in training, that was one of the stops that they told us that we could pull people over for. I remember going up to the car and I remember seeing how scared they were of me because of this situation. And I said ‘Hey, I just pulled you over because your exhaust is loud,’ and then they went on very quickly to tell me how hard they were trying to fix their car and how they just did not have the money. I remember walking back to my patrol car, and sitting there wondering ‘Why are we pulling people over for this?’”

Councilmember Cynthia Harrison, D-Ward 1, introduced this ordinance and said she hopes the recent Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in America, would encourage the public to reflect on racism in America’s policing system. Harrison said this legislation could help mitigate racial disparities in traffic stops.

“Historically, slave patrols in the antebellum south have the responsibility of apprehending runaway slaves and throwing them to jail,” Harrison said. “After the Civil War, these patrols were done under a new name, transforming it to what we recognize today as formal police departments … We know that the history of American policing is not a relic of the past, but an ongoing narrative.”

The ordinance passed unanimously.

The council also discussed resolution DC-6, which would direct the city administrator to issue a request for proposal to select an organization to implement an unarmed crisis response team in Ann Arbor. The unarmed team aims to address mental health and human service challenges, including substance abuse and homelessness, without involving the police force.

Councilmember Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, D-Ward 3 said police encounters disproportionately impacted disabled community members and creating an unarmed team offers a step toward mitigating police violence.

“People with disabilities make up 33-50% of people who were killed over police use of force,” Ghazi Edwin said. “It is important that we reduce the front engagement between the police and these individuals and other vulnerable community members.”

The resolution passed unanimously.

