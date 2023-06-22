The Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall Monday evening to pass ordinance B-4 and resolution DB-1, which would rezone 721 S. Forest Ave. from its current low-density residential zoning to planned unit development, and allow University of Michigan student housing to be developed at this location. The 733-bed, 166-foot tall building would replace a five-story existing building called Forest Place.

Ann Arbor resident Scott Trudeau spoke during public comments in support of the project. Trudeau said while the project does not offer affordable units for people earning less than 60% of area median income, it could provide some relief to the local housing market by adding to the housing supply.

“Our efforts to limit the ability to build and to meet this demand has created a reality that we offer scarce, expensive, often extremely low quality housing to anyone who wants to live in our city,” Trudeau said. “I think we really need to be rethinking our zoning much more broadly.”

Ann Arbor community member Eleanor Linn, a longtime resident near the development site who had previously spoken out against high-rises being built along South University Avenue, said she opposed the project because it is incompatible with its surrounding neighborhood.

“Neighborhood preservation is exactly my concern here,” Linn said. “The project is out of scale with its surroundings, far taller and denser than zoning permits. It makes a farce out of our city’s zoning regulations. Small residential buildings are now at risk to be overpowered and these buildings block out air and light. ”

The developers, WDG Architecture and Subtext Development, pledged to contribute $4.7 million to Ann Arbor’s affordable housing fund in exchange for PUD approval. Jennifer Hall, executive director of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, said every dollar’s contribution could help her leverage 25 times that amount through other funding channels for affordable housing initiatives.

“I did an analysis about six, seven years ago to look at how much $1 that was committed to the affordable housing budget could leverage in additional funds based on actual projects that utilize those funds, and the amount was $25,” Hall said. “We haven’t had much contribution in the last few years and I suspected if I did a new analysis with new funding coming in, that ratio would be less than one to 25 just because of the increase in housing costs.”

Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, said the U-M student population has increased rapidly since he was a student living near South University, posing a challenge to the local rental market. Radina said the city should share the responsibility in creating more housing to accommodate this growth.

“In 2005, when I lived there, there were 39,993 total students enrolled at U of M,” Radina said. “Last academic year, there were 51,225 total students enrolled at U of M. While the University must bear some responsibility for this problem,the reality remains that whether we like it or not, we do in fact need more housing.”

Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, who is also the liaison to the City Planning Commission, said the project has made strides toward sustainable development with its commitment to full electrification and extensive solar arrays. Disch said she hopes this project could establish a new standard for other high-rise projects in the city.

“I’m excited to see a tall all-electric building because I have heard from many people who work in the trades that this can’t be done,” Disch said. “It will be great if this building manages to do it because it will be an example that we can point to in the Planning Commission and council and say, ‘Yes, it can be done if you have the right incentives to do it.’ I think that that’s valuable.”

Both the ordinance and resolution passed unanimously.

