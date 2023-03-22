The Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall Monday evening to discuss Ann Arbor’s future with DTE. Originally Detroit Edison, DTE is an energy company which provides the majority of Southeast Michigan with gas and heating needs. The council voted to pass resolution CA-20, which would open up a future discussion of the city’s heating possibilities after the contract involving fuel gas with DTE expires in 2027.

Ann Arbor community members have previously raised grievances about DTE at past city council meetings, including the recent prolonged power outages, the harm of fossil fuels and heating prices.

During the public commentary section Monday evening, Larry Junck, professor of neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School, urged the council to change to a more renewable and safer heating franchise.

“DTE is far behind other energy companies in Michigan and elsewhere in moving towards sustainable sources of energy,” Junck said. “DTE appears to be paying little attention to the future of our climate or the health of our citizens.”

Junck went on to explain why he believes franchises like DTE are detrimental to the climate.

“In recent years, we have learned that the burning of fossil gas is the worst problem than previously known,” Junck said. “(The use of fossil fuels) releases substantial amounts of unburned methane, the main component of gas, which is even stronger than CO2 and causes climate change.”

Councilmember Jen Eyer, D-Ward 4, said it is important for the council to seriously consider the city’s future heating franchise. She emphasized that the city is trying to align its goals with its A2Zero initiative — a plan to help Ann Arbor reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

“We’re doing this because Ann Arbor residents are demanding energy that is safe, affordable, reliable and stable,” Eyer said. “And this aligns with our A2Zero goals. It’s a great time to be having this discussion getting in early, well in advance of 2027, to begin having a community-wide discussion about how we can very carefully and responsibly transition to a clean energy future throughout our city.”

Eyer also reiterated the health effects fossil fuels have on the community.

“Studies have shown the negative health effects of burning fossil fuels in our homes,” Eyer said. “No person should have to sacrifice their health, safety and their well-being in order to keep their home or their business. So we are committed to this work of transitioning to a clean energy future while also improving the reliability and the resilience of the safety and affordability of the city’s energy.”

Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, reiterated Eyers’ thoughts before highlighting the importance of starting discussions around city heating possibilities well before the DTE contract’s termination.

“We will be renegotiating (the DTE contract) for 2027, and we are starting early to see whether they can provide us the kind of clean, reliable, safely priced energy that we deserve,” Dish said.

Councilmember Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, D-Ward 3, asked Dr. Missy Stults, the city’s sustainability and innovations director, if she could expand on how passing the CA-20 resolution would give more choices to the community.

“There are other (types of energy), for example, geothermal, or different heating technologies that might actually prove more viable,” Stults said. “The idea here with a franchise is not just to talk to DTE, but to talk to the entire marketplace and say these are our goals, this is what councils adopted and what our community is asking, (to) help us figure out how to get there.”Council Member Dharma Akmon, D-Ward 4, also spoke on her support for potentially moving away from DTE to a more sustainable heating franchise.

“I’m excited about the idea of having a series of community conversations around this,” Akmon said. “I appreciate that (Stults) called it a heating franchise instead of a gas franchise and I appreciate that because I think it highlights the fact that we have many different options for heating our homes. The technology is already here to heat our homes much more efficiently and much more safely.”

Mayor Christopher Taylor concluded the discussion by voicing his support for resolution CA-20. Taylor referenced the November 2022 elections where Ann Arbor voted 71% in favor of a climate action milage, demonstrating the majority of residents are seeking a more sustainable future for Ann Arbor.

The resolution passed unanimously, allowing for discussions to begin on Ann Arbor’s future with DTE and the next potential heating franchise.

“We all know that the status quo is not acceptable,” Taylor said. “We deserve reliable, affordable, clean, healthy energy to heat and power our homes. We are listening to the vast majority of Ann Arbor residents who supported our A2Zero plan in November.”

