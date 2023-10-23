Ann Arbor is getting in the Halloween spirit with the recent launch of “Frankenwalnut,” a children’s book written by Ann Arbor resident Don Hicks with help from his 17-year-old son, Alex. To promote the book, Hicks hosted a free pop-up event on South Main Street this weekend, which will be open again this coming weekend, and includes a virtual tour of Walnuttia, the land where the story occurs, along with Halloween-themed crafts and the chance to take photos with cardboard cutouts of book characters.

Brad Torreano, creative director for the book launch, told The Michigan Daily that while the event was Halloween-themed, the book “Frankenwalnut” is actually not a story about the holiday. Instead, the story is based around different kinds of talking tree nuts and their relationships with one another. The book deals with themes related to bullying and learning to appreciate differences.

“The main character is based on Frankenstein, a Halloween character, but the book isn’t Halloween-themed,” Torreano said. “Instead, it has really strong messages about friendship and bullying prevention.”

Hicks said he and his family are long-time supporters of the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among the LGBTQ+ community. According to Hicks, 20% of proceeds from the book’s sales will be donated to anti-bullying causes, including the Trevor Project.

Hicks said he hopes his first book is not just entertaining but also comforts children who may feel like they don’t fit in with their peers.

“If some kid feels a little less lonely because they see these weirdos in my book that are heroes, that’s just amazing,” Hicks said. “That would be a dream.”

Torreano told The Daily that he hoped the event would engage local families in a meaningful way.

“It’s a fun event for Halloween, and it’s more than selling a book,” Torreano said. “It’s a way to get kids engaged downtown.”

Haley Burrill, the digital marketing manager for the pop-up, said the launch was designed to immerse visitors in the book.

“We created different activity stations, like painting your own pumpkin, so kids and families can interact with the book,” Burrill said. “We organized this launch as a way to immerse yourself in the world and bringing it to life was so much fun because we had planned it for weeks — even months.”

LSA junior Francesca Courtney is the president of Wolvereads, a monthly on-campus book club at the University of Michigan. Courtney told The Daily she believes book launch events like the “Frankenwalnut” pop-up not only promote reading but also bring communities together.

“It’s definitely a fun way to generate interest and excitement for a book,” Courtney said. “It’s also a great way for the community to get involved.”

