Dozens of students and community members gathered on the Diag Monday afternoon to protest alleged racist practices by United Electrical Contractors, a firm contracted by housing developer Landmark to work on a student housing project behind the Michigan Theater.

Six former employees of United Electrical Contractors filed a lawsuit against the company in January 2022, alleging “obscenely racist behaviors and practices.” In the suit, the plaintiffs allege repeated uses of racial slurs, preferential treatment to white employees and repeated harassment of workers of Color by management. Later that month, more than 50 people participated in a protest against the company outside The Standard, another student housing building UEC was contracted to do electrical work on, in solidarity with the suit.

Reverend Charles E. Williams II is the president of the Michigan chapter of the National Action Network, a not-for-profit national civil rights organization. In an email obtained by The Michigan Daily prior to the event, Williams spoke about some of the allegations against UEC and called on Ann Arbor leaders to attend.

“These workers complained about this treatment and nothing was ever done, except that these 9 workers all lost their jobs when they complained,” Williams wrote.

At the protest, Richard G. Mack Jr., a civil rights attorney representing the plaintiffs, reminded the audience of the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, saying that the fight for racial equality is not over.

“Today is Martin Luther King Day, a day that we have chosen as a country to celebrate activism, pushing for justice, equality,” Mack said. “So we’re here to make sure that those companies that allow contractors to get away with racism, sexism, physical abuse of Black and Brown workers, on women, we’re here to make sure in the spirit of this day that you put up a stop to make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

Tyler Richardson worked for UEC for three months before being laid off. In an interview with The Daily prior to the protest, Richardson spoke about the struggles he has faced as a result of the layoff and how that led to his desire for change.

“It has been about two years since I was laid off in October of 2020,” Richardson said. “During those past two years, I’ve really struggled just with the thought of trying to get back into another electrical trade or anything like that. And after that experience, it has just changed my mind about a lot of things working in certain environments. And during that time, I just decided that I wanted to be a part of a change.”

Mack said the plaintiffs want to continue the lawsuit to not only raise awareness about their own cause, but to support other workers who might be in a similar situation.

“If you’re being denied those opportunities by the company that’s supposed to be paying you (and) supposed to be training you, there’s nothing worse,” Mack said. “These plaintiffs are here because they realize that it’s not just about the lawsuit. Yes, we’ll handle it in court, but it’s not just about them. It’s about their co-workers who are still (at UEC). It’s about the other Black and Brown workers who have applied to work there. It’s about making sure that companies like Landmark, who have a relationship with United, step up and handle the issues that are being considered to be confronted.”

Richardson expressed similar sentiments, telling other protestors he wants to see substantial change in how UEC treats its workers of Color.

“I want to see change,” Richardson said. “I want (UEC) to own up for their actions, apologize for the people they have hurt because there’s people like myself just getting out of high school, thinking that I wanted to be an electrician hoping that I would be able to make a good life for myself and my future. I had a whole plan set out ahead of me.”

Richardson then told The Daily he was motivated to take action against UEC after being confronted with hateful speech and conduct within only three months of working there.

“And just being there for three months, I experienced a level of racism and hate that I’d never experienced in my 20 years of living,” Richardson said. “I believe that (UEC deserves) to suffer the consequences of it.”

A number of elected officials attended the protest, including state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, and City Councilmember Jen Eyer, D-Ward 4.

Eyer spoke to the crowd about her anger at Landmark’s disregard of the allegations against UEC.

“It’s like straight out of the Jim Crow South: when they complain to management, ultimately all of them are fired,” Eyer said. “We’re rallying today because Landmark … keeps hiring United Electrical Contractors to do work on their job sites in Ann Arbor, even though they know about these allegations.”

Business graduate student Evelyn Smith, who attended the protest, spoke with The Daily afterward about how commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion require tangible, substantive action.

“I think that this protest has raised a lot of important visibility for the relationships that the city and the University have with the contractors that they hire,” Smith said. “I think both City Council and the University talk a lot and often about how they value diversity, equity and inclusion. And I think this event shows that you have to walk the walk, you can’t just talk the talk.”

Richardson called on Ann Arbor community members to come forward and speak out against places like UEC because their actions feed negativity into individuals, the community and the world.

“What I’ve seen from (UEC) is that they just don’t care about the people,” Richardson said. “They care about feeding their own pockets with money. And I feel like that is not a good thing to bring into the community. So what I want to see from the people of Ann Arbor and the people around the world is coming together and shutting these places down — not just (UEC), but all the places that are affecting other people just like myself and the others involved in this case as well.”

Daily Staff Reporter Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu.