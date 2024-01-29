Last week, the Main Street Area Association hosted the annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week from Jan. 21-26. Sponsored by five local businesses, this year’s Restaurant Week aimed to spotlight the wide variety of cuisine offered by Ann Arbor restaurants and honor the history of many of these eateries.

More than 30 local restaurants participated in different categories of Restaurant Week: “Menus For 2,” “Course Menus/ Chef Highlights,” “Vegetarian & Vegan,” “Lunch Offers,” “Family Meals To Go” and “Other Restaurant Week Happenings.” These categories made it easier for restaurants to promote their deals and for customers to find deals that aligned with their dietary preferences.

Before 2021, eateries that were not sit-down restaurants, like Zingerman’s Delicatessen, were unable to participate in Restaurant Week because of limitations in the categories. New categories like “Family Meals To Go” and “Other Restaurant Week Happenings” allowed other types of restaurants to participate in the promotion.

Jennifer Santi, marketing and communications manager for Zingerman’s, told The Michigan Daily how the addition of these new categories allowed for a wider range of restaurants to be involved.

“Restaurant Week promotion has expanded to include a variety of different restaurant-focused promotions that are not just about a sit-down restaurant menu,” Santi said. “We really didn’t have a business style that made sense for Restaurant Week in the past. (So now) we’re excited to be able to be part of Restaurant Week.”

Mani Osteria and Bar also participated in this year’s Restaurant Week. On Thursday night, Mani was at capacity as University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor community members gathered with friends and family to take advantage of the deals before the week concluded.

LSA senior Sanjana Mallavarapu told The Daily that Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to try new restaurants and menu options.

“I really love (Restaurant Week) because I think it gives people the chance to explore menu options that they wouldn’t have really chosen had it not been for the Restaurant Week events,” Mallavarapu said. “As someone who is from an area that is a little bit different from Ann Arbor, I think (Restaurant Week) gives us a way to interact with the local community without having it seem transactional.”

In an interview with The Daily, LSA senior Ana Najar also expressed her appreciation for how Restaurant Week brings the community together.

“I feel like with classes picking up, I usually forget to hang out with friends,” Najar said. “But because there’s so many good deals with restaurants, it’s a great time to just enjoy a meal with your group of friends.”

Ashley’s restaurant, located on State Street, offered a Woodford Reserve Distillery Bourbon Dinner for attendees who reserved a spot on Wednesday night. The menu featured several courses accompanied by bourbon samples. During the dinner, Allison Rutkwskoi, Woodford Reserves Bourbon Expert, led the guests through the tasting.

During the bourbon dinner, Business senior Jessica Hirschmann said her pleasant experience was formed not only by the lower prices but also by the knowledge she gained about the different bourbon courses served.

“I think a lot of the restaurants are having lunch and dinner deals, which is obviously so much fun,” Hirschmann said. “But I think that Ashely’s bourbon night is honestly really special because they’re bringing someone in who’s knowledgeable about bourbon to teach people about it and also paring all the different bourbon with these small plates that Ashley’s doesn’t usually have.”

Ashley’s owner Jeffrey More said the bourbon tasting was something memorable to do during Restaurant Week.

“I think experiences are really valuable to people … ” More said “So we’ve always done different beer tastings (and) whiskey tastings, so I started creating those. And tried to make one a part of (Restaurant Week).”

LSA sophomore Alec Yueh told The Daily that he enjoyed the opportunity to explore new foods during Restaurant Week.

“I really like it,” Yueh said. “It’s my first time participating in eating at the restaurants that are having these special menus. I think it’s just really interesting to get to try courses that I wouldn’t otherwise have tried. It was like a good way to diversify what I’m eating during the week.”

Daily Staff Reporters A’Mya Saffore and Jacqueline Ambrose can be reached at amyasaff@umich.edu and jaxamb@umich.edu.