Dozens of Bryant Neighborhood residents, city officials and volunteers for the Community Action Network gathered at the Bryant Community Center Friday evening for an open house showcasing the community center’s new sustainable technology. The event was held as a part of A2Zero week, a week-long series of events promoting Ann Arbor’s gradual shift to carbon neutrality and a part of their A2Zero framework.

Among attendees was life-long Bryant resident Lionel Campbell, who first moved to the neighborhood in the ‘70s when it began as a starter-home community nestled between State Street and I-94. For decades, the neighborhood has been regarded as distinct from the rest of Ann Arbor due to its relatively affordable homes and diverse demographics. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Campbell said while the neighborhood’s physical characteristics have remained largely unchanged since he moved there, he has seen the community become more close-knit and begin to work towards a more sustainable future.

“The neighborhood looks the same, but it has changed a great deal,” Campbell said. “We do community events, we put solar panels on homes and get them insulated. We have kids coming out and staying out of trouble most of the time, it’s just great.”

One way the Bryant neighborhood has worked towards furthering its sustainability goals is through updating their community center, which now features an array of solar panels on the roof and a rain garden at the front entrance. In a public speech, Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, who also lives in the Bryant Neighborhood, said he was proud to work with city staff to make his neighborhood carbon-neutral by 2025-2026.

“(The community center) is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg today, ” Radina said. “Our goal has always been to invest in the Bryant neighborhood, our neighborhood’s future, and, frankly, making it America’s first existing carbon neutral neighborhood, with each and every one of you as partners and stakeholders, authentic beneficiaries of that effort.”

In an interview with The Daily, Missy Stults, the director of the Office of Sustainability and Innovations, said decarbonizing the center is an important first step because it anchors the community through a variety of programming, including after-school activities for children, food pantries and community events. In addition, Stults said frequent winter utility outages, one of which happened in late February, necessitate a self-sustainable community center where families can stay overnight and critical community services could continue during outage events.

“Bryant Community Center is one of the largest food distribution sites in Washtenaw County,” Stults said. “Hundreds of people come through every day to get food assistance, so it’s really important that this continues. And you can imagine there’s a lot of food that’s stored. With power out, (that) food spoils. That can’t happen, it’s important this building could generate its own critical power supply.”

Stults said OSI has been working with CAN, which organizes the community programs and food pantry, to advance the decarbonization process throughout the neighborhood. Krystal Steward, senior outreach specialist with CAN, told The Daily CAN has completed solarization free of charge for two households in the neighborhood and is now working on expanding this work to 20 more homes. She said CAN has also conducted energy assessments on some households to help them understand how to improve energy efficiency in their homes, even if solar power is not a feasible option for them.

“The first thing we are doing is trying to get folks to sign up for what we call an energy assessment,” Steward said. “We go into the homes and we get an idea of, for instance, what kind of appliances they have, whether they’re energy efficient. We would look in their attic and crawl spaces to see if they’re sufficiently insulated … We solarized two homes in the neighborhood last April, and last year we were awarded $500,000 from MSHDA to work on 20 more homes in the neighborhood.”

Campbell, whose household was one of the two that went through the solarization process, said solarization made his house more affordable due to the reduced energy cost.

“My electric bill is now half of what it was,” Campbell said.

Moving forward, Stults said OSI would work with CAN to make the community center even more energy efficient. She also hopes to establish the center as a place for neighborhood residents to come and learn about sustainable technology.

“We’re working to make (the center) carbon negative,” Stults said. “And it’ll be a living lab. So we’ll invite community members in to see things and to touch things and interact with them … We’re designing this to be not just a community center, but a community center that’s resilient and a living space where everybody gets to understand sustainability concepts.”



