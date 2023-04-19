The city of Ann Arbor first announced its A2Zero plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 on Nov. 4, 2019 following the city’s adoption of a Climate Emergency Declaration. The project is built upon seven core strategies, including powering the city’s electrical grid with 100% renewable energy and reducing residents’ vehicle miles by at least 50%. Although it is primarily backed by the Ann Arbor City Council, the climate plan states that the success of the project is contingent on mass community engagement. The Michigan Daily’s City beat talked with Ann Arbor council members and commissioners to track the progress of the city’s A2Zero Plan.

According to the city’s A2Zero Climate Action Plan, the community must eliminate the equivalent of 2.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2030. The Office of Sustainability & Innovations published annual reports for both 2021 and 2022 alongside videos outlining the city’s plans for carbon neutrality and the city’s greenhouse gas inventory. Alongside these resources on the website, Ann Arbor residents may also opt to take an A2Zero Pledge.

“I pledge to help achieve an equitable and just transition to community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030,” the pledge reads.

Design by Phoebe Unwin. Buy this photo.

Public outreach and education efforts The Michigan Daily spoke with members of the Ann Arbor Environmental Commission about their thoughts on the A2Zero plan. Created by the City Council in 2001, the commission is composed of 15 volunteers that advise the council on issues related to environmental policy. In the past, the commission has commented on issues such as water quality, maintenance of natural features, a viable solid waste program and non-motorized transportation. Steve Brown, chair of the Environmental Commission, said the commission helps connect the Ann Arbor community to local government. He also emphasized the importance of residents’ cooperation to achieve sustainability goals. “Overall, the (purpose of the) commission is to bring in the broader community, the council and administration, and help maintain the communications among those three legs of our community,” Brown said. “We’re in a democratic society here, so the city cannot control all residents. It’s up to all of us to figure out how to make our own households and our own businesses carbon neutral.” In an interview with The Daily, Missy Stults, OCI Director and self-described A2Zero caretaker, discussed the ways that A2Zero conducts public outreach about their progress, including community events and their website and newsletters. Stults said OCI tries to provide a wide range of initiatives and engagement activities going on in the city in the monthly newsletters. “It’s a multi-pronged approach,” Stults said. “One (approach is) going into the community. Yesterday I was at Glacier Hills (Senior Living) Community and I was talking to residents about A2Zero and that was just a very personal dialogue where we could focus on their issues … The other (approach) is through things like the newsletter, where we’re trying to get information out to the public because we have a wider net.” Stults noted, however, that they have faced challenges in the outreach process due to the scale of A2Zero and its many moving parts. “We’re working on over 38 initiatives in our office,” Stults said. “How do you track that? … I think it is a problem, and maybe it’s okay that it’s a problem … because the moment that we’re in necessitates action on all these scales.”

Goals and progress metrics Rita Mitchell, vice chair of the Environmental Commission, told The Daily she is concerned about the upcoming 2030 deadline and believes the city may need to reassess or adjust some of their goals. “We’re seven years away (from 2030), which really doesn’t feel that long to me,” Mitchell said. “I would like to feel confident that we’re doing the right thing.If we feel like there needs to be some adjustments, then I’d like to see that happen.” In an interview with The Daily, Councilmember Jen Eyer, D-Ward 4 emphasized that the A2Zero plan is a living document, meaning it is constantly being revised. The document is currently on its fourth version. “Since (the plan) was passed in 2020, it’s already been revised a number of times,” Eyer said. “The science is quickly changing, the technology and equipment that we’re looking at implementing is quickly changing. We’re getting new advice from our attorneys about different paths we can take.” Stults echoed these claims, saying the plan is dynamic and requires both flexibility and understanding. Stults also said she recognizes the metrics that they can’t easily measure with a plan like A2Zero. “The way that we get (to be carbon-neutral) has to be flexible,” Stults said. “We hold our goal as the North Star, and the values of how we get there – equity, sustainability and transformation – can’t waver, but the actions, we have to be flexible towards.”

Legislative updates Brown said he expects many pieces of the A2Zero plan to require cooperation from the state legislature. “Most of what city staff needs to do to accomplish their goals is not under their control,” Brown said. “I think the focus of the commissions right now is to try to get the state legislature to pass legislation they need to enable the A2Zero program to succeed.” Eyer said changes in the Michigan state legislature after the 2022 midterm election, which resulted in Democratic control of the state House, Senate and governorship, will make it easier for Ann Arbor to meet their goals. “The landscape in the state legislature, of course, is now much more friendly to our initiatives,” Eyer said. “Now that we have a Democratic-controlled legislature, we have an Ann Arbor City Council policy (agenda) committee… that comes up with our wish list for our state legislators and for state officials in terms of things that need to change so that we can meet our goals and objectives.” Stults said while changes to state and federal legislature have not altered the plan, they have opened up opportunities for certain actions and changed the pace of progress. “Right now, there’s a lot of money (available) for energy, and so we’re pursuing a lot of energy initiatives because we can get federal dollars,” Stults said. “(Our A2Zero plan has) to be ‘living’ to be able to respond to the opportunities and the challenges that we’re being faced (with). I think that’s the most real way that the state and federal policies impacted us, is just by making us stay on our toes and pivot where we need to.” U-M alum Brad van Guilder, a former organizer with the Ecology Center and the Sierra Club, said the virtual power purchase agreements that some of the A2Zero plan depends on would likely not be invested in-state. “In a virtual power purchase agreement, you’re not actually purchasing power for the city of Ann Arbor,” van Guilder said. “Essentially what you end up doing is investing in some renewable energy facility that someone else builds. But because of the regulated market in Michigan, it’s highly unlikely that that facility would be built in the state of Michigan. It would be built somewhere else, and that means the benefits are going someplace else.”

Community impact City Councilmember Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, D-Ward 3, told The Daily she believes the city’s progress toward carbon neutrality has been positive. “(The plan is) ambitious, and we’ve achieved a lot, and there’s a lot more that we need to achieve,” Ghazi Edwin said. “But I think that we are setting a precedent nationally of what it looks like to be a progressive city, on the forefront and on the cutting edge of climate change.” Ghazi Edwin said she believes the city’s ambitious goals of carbon neutrality can be achieved through activism and voter turnout from Ann Arbor residents. “I do 100% believe that by 2030, we can achieve carbon neutrality and I believe that because this isn’t something that is just an ambitious goal,” Ghazi Edwin said. “This was a mandate by our residents, by our voters. From the climate millage last year to the A2Zero plan itself, the community is demanding that we become more environmentally friendly, because it’s going to help us be more affordable.” Ghazi Edwin highlighted the way in which climate change disproportionately impacts marginalized and vulnerable communities, citing it as a significant reason behind the city’s prioritization of carbon neutrality. “That means people of Color, that means people who are low-income (and) that means people with disabilities,” Ghazi Edwin said. “And as our state becomes a home for climate refugees… those are people that are going to get displaced the fastest. That has an economic impact and a social impact for our entire community.” One action being taken as part of A2Zero is mapping neighborhoods’ needs and assets in order to ensure the resilience of communities to climate change. Stults said she believes it is important that Ann Arbor starts building out its climate policy and infrastructure as soon as possible. “The reality of climate change is already here,” Stults said. “One of the things we know for a resilient people and resilient place is that you (need to) invest in your relationships, and so asset mapping helps you really understand all the wonderful things that you already have in your community.” Brown said reaching these carbon neutrality goals will require a broader cultural shift. “Every little bit helps,” Brown said. “Something like this doesn’t happen unless there’s broad spread public support, cultural support, because you’re really changing culture. You’re changing how people do their daily lives. Some of it (is) very hard (and) generally takes generations. We’ve got 10 years.”

The University of Michigan Rackham student Lunia Oriol, a youth member of the Environmental Commission, said in an email to The Daily that she believes the University has an important role to play in helping the city reach its climate goals. “The University has a responsibility to move forward on its carbon neutrality and sustainability goals across all three campuses (in a way) that is just and equitable, and students must continue to hold this institution accountable to progress,” Oriol said. “Furthermore, the University must work with the city on common climate goals, as both of these endeavors will impact the entire Ann Arbor community.” Stults said she is working with the University on solar projects and was excited by the relationship between Ann Arbor and the University. “We’ve started to identify collaboration opportunities,” Stults said. “We’re both working on installing more solar on our various properties. I think it’s an emerging relationship, and it’s really exciting.”

Daily News Editor Sejal Patil can be reached at sejpatil@umich.edu and Daily Staff Reporters Alexandra Vena, Sirianna Blanck and Astrid Code can be reached at alexvena@umich.edu, sirianna@umich.edu and astridc@umich.edu.