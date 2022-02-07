On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act to mitigate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by allocating funding to local governments. Nearly a year later, Ann Arbor is deciding what to do with the $24.1 million it received in ARPA funding.

City Councilmember Kathy Griswold, D-Ward 2, spoke to The Michigan Daily about her spending priorities.

“I really want to focus on the people who have been the most impacted by the pandemic, and that would be the marginalized community as well as essential workers,” Griswold said.

Griswold said new programs to help the homeless would help ameliorate the impacts of the pandemic.

“We forget that in Ann Arbor, which is a very wealthy community, we have people sleeping in their cars, and that is not acceptable and we need to address that,” Griswold said. “So that would be my first priority.”

The City Council has also been taking public suggestions into consideration for reallocating the ARPA funding.

“Staff came up with an initial list based on what was already in the council pipeline,” Griswold said. “But as one constituent said, those seem like pet projects rather than ways to help people recover from the pandemic.”

Councilmember Jeff Hayner, D-Ward 1, said in an email to The Daily he is concerned that the process was not considering enough input from the community.

“I feel that the process has been very internal-facing and has not taken into account many good ideas presented from the public,” Hayner wrote.

He said the original deadline for project ideas, which was set for early Dec. 2021, allowed the City Council to avoid hearing public input. According to Hayner, he introduced Resolution R-21-396 to push the deadline for project ideas back to March 2022 to incorporate more voices from the Ann Arbor community.

“This deadline of March 1st was proposed by me and accepted by Council,” Hayner wrote. “The deadline had been set internally… as December 6th, which was a deliberate hustle to avoid public input and open deliberation of their use. I moved to make it March.”

The city held virtual public hearings and information sessions between Jan. 12 and Jan. 20. The first was a general presentation and question-and-answer session about projects already proposed by city staff. The following meetings included more detailed discussion of specific projects.

At the first session, a number of community members asked questions about the process and some of the specific projects or proposed projects of their own. A number of proposals were focused on funding the arts community, which was harmed by the pandemic. Deb Polich, President/CEO of Creative Washtenaw, an agency that advocates for and supports artists in Washtenaw County, spoke on behalf of the arts community at the meeting.

“This sector has been devastated and will continue to be devastated,” Polich said. “Ann Arbor (and) the community values arts and creativity. They value our venues, they value these assets that add greatly to the economic impact of this community, our health, our welfare, our education. This is an opportunity to use ARPA funds to invest in this sector and rectify an omission that has been part of this city for the longest time and that is (the lack of) direct funding to arts and creativity.”

Other community members expressed concerns over the lack of clarity about the new project proposal process. Kayla Coleman, systems planning analyst for the city of Ann Arbor, responded to these concerns.

“Because of the very complicated nature of how the funding can be used and what is eligible, we did err towards staff identifying eligible uses and hoping to vet those with the community,” Coleman said.

Coleman said although city officials originally focused on staff-identified projects, they did hold off on launching a survey until they could gather ideas from the community through the various virtual sessions. She also said if any suggested ideas fit the criteria, they could be added to the survey.

The online survey opened to the public on Jan. 28 and will stay open through Feb. 14 to gather feedback on which projects to fund. Participants in the survey are given 48 dots, each representing half a million dollars, that they can choose to allocate to any of thirteen potential projects listed on the survey.

Potential projects listed as options include housing for homeless households, property acquisition for affordable housing, traffic safety improvements, building Fire Station 4 (Huron Parkway) — the first net zero fire station in Michigan — and a Community and Law Enforcement Public Safety Data Platform.

Final recommendations on which projects to fund will be provided to the City Council on March 1.

