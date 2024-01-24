Content warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

The Ann Arbor City Council met in Larcom City Hall Monday evening to review updates from the Downtown Development Authority, discuss several zoning amendments and approve a resolution to establish Lubny, Ukraine, as a sister city of Ann Arbor. Councilmembers also gave the go-ahead on an affordable housing development agreement for ​​121 Catherine St.

The meeting began with updates from the DDA presented by Communications Manager Maura Thomson. The organization plans to increase parking rates over the next three years in order to maintain existing parking structures and create a financially sound parking system after a $31 million loss in parking revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t talk about parking rate increases without mentioning the impacts that the pandemic had on the parking system,” Thomson said. “We had significant revenue loss throughout the pandemic, we’re now operating at about 75% of the revenue that was received prepandemic.”

According to the DDA, the city receives 20% of gross parking revenue to use for the public services and general fund.

During the public commentary section, speakers covered a variety of topics including parking structure safety and the development of 121 Catherine St.

Jeff Hayner, a former councilmember who did not make the ballot for reelection in 2021, spoke critically of an increase in the salaries of the mayor and councilmembers that was approved by the Local Officers Compensation Commission in a Dec. 19 meeting. During the meeting, commission members cited cost of living and inflation as factors in determining salary proposals.

“It’s public service,” Hayner said. “It’s not a job and you can all afford to do it with what you’re making.”

Councilmember Jen Eyer, D-Ward 4, responded to Hayner’s critique by emphasizing that the current councilmembers come from different backgrounds than those who have previously served.

“For a long time our council was populated by people who are retirees or not otherwise gainfully employed,” Eyer said. “This is a council that has a lot going on, and I just appreciate the work that all of my colleagues do every day and everything they bring to the table.”

Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein spoke about his concerns regarding the safety of DDA parking structures, which have been the locations of several suicides and accidents over the past decade. Most recently, a 34-year-old woman died on Jan. 12 after falling from the Maynard parking structure. Eckstein said he believes the fences of these parking structures should have a topper, which prevents individuals from climbing over — an issue which he alerted the council to in both 2018 and 2022. He urged councilmembers to consider this issue when approving an interim DDA director.

“You have the ultimate authority over the DDA and its structures,” Eckstein said. “Please exercise that responsibility to ensure that after all these years and all those tragedies, the city’s own structures will no longer serve as platforms of death.”

During public comments on the proposed affordable housing development on Catherine Street, Ann Arbor resident Alex Lowe shared her support for the plan, saying it would make the Kerrytown neighborhood a more financially accessible place to live.

“Now we’re going to have a space down in Kerrytown where people who aren’t just rolling in money can live again,” Lowe said. “My only hope is that the next downtown scar we heal … can be bigger and house more people.”

The cost of living in Kerrytown is significantly higher than in the rest of Michigan. As of November 2023, the median home price in Kerrytown was $571,000 compared to Michigan’s $229,700.

The property at ​​121 Catherine St. is currently a public parking lot owned by the DDA. In 2019, the City Council directed the Ann Arbor Housing Commission to develop affordable housing on the site, and the AAHC began the development process. On the docket for Monday’s City Council meeting was a resolution to approve the development agreement for the site between the city and Avalon Housing, a nonprofit that combats homelessness in Washtenaw County. The project will produce a six-story residential building featuring 63 affordable housing units, as well as community and commercial spaces.

After public commentary, the council approved the agenda, which included the development of 121 Catherine St. and the purchase of the city’s first splash pad for Bicentennial Park.

Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, described her excitement regarding the 121 Catherine St. project.

“I really wanted to … express my utter delight to see the first project come to the table out of the affordable housing millage,” Disch said.

The council then reviewed several ordinances on the agenda and opened public hearings for each ordinance. Several speakers commented on the three zoning ordinances on the agenda, which would amend the city’s Unified Development Code.

Rackham student Aiden Ascioti said he supports an ordinance to rezone the Plymouth Road Area as a Transit Corridor district. TC zoning is a new type of district developed by the city to encourage increased density along transit corridors — walkable districts or neighborhoods connected to multiple modes of transportation which often promote economic development.

“The TC-1 zoning designation will promote important mixed-use development in the Plymouth areas, while also increasing the possible efficiency of public transportation already operating there,” Ascioti said. “I think students in particular will benefit from a greater diversity of retailers and affordable housing in the space.”

Mayor Christopher Taylor said one of the goals of zoning change is to expand housing opportunities for Ann Arbor professionals.

“We all know that we have an affordability housing crisis here in Ann Arbor,” Taylor said. “We also find demand is real … we also know that people who work in Ann Arbor ought to live in Ann Arbor. That is what we’re looking to accomplish by TC-1 zoning.”

Another zoning ordinance would allow personal solar panels to be installed in the front yards of Ann Arbor homes in single-family and two-family zoning districts, which was previously prohibited.

City Council also passed a resolution to approve the hiring of Maura Thomson, interim director of the DDA, as permanent director.

Councilmember Erica Briggs, D-Ward 5, praised Thomson’s performance and her promotion.

“I’ve always been impressed by her work and in any organization and particularly in her role with the DDA,” Briggs said. “I’m so very glad to see her taking over and leading this officially now. I think it’s a good step forward and I know she has a lot of vision for our downtown.”

Councilmembers then approved a resolution to recognize Lubny, Ukraine as a sister city of Ann Arbor. The measure was sponsored by Taylor and Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3. The idea was first posed by City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. during a Nov. 14 administration committee meeting.

Ann Arbor has established diplomatic ties with several sister cities in the last six decades, including Tübingen, Germany; Belize City, Belize; Hikone, Japan; Peterborough, Ontario, Canada; Juigalpa, Nicaragua; and Dakar, Senegal. Most recently, the city also approved Remedios, Cuba as a sister city in 2003.

“I am excited about the opportunity for cultural exchange with an emphasis on common understanding and a common celebration of peace,” Taylor said.

Daily Staff Reporter Amanda Pirani can be reached at amandavp@umich.edu.