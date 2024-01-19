The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution calling for a bilateral cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war during a special meeting at Pioneer High School Wednesday evening. The Ann Arbor Public School district is one of the first in the country to pass such a resolution, and its passage comes after the Ann Arbor City Council passed its own resolution demanding a bilateral ceasefire on Jan. 11. The war has prompted protest in the city since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and led to several student-led demonstrations on the University of Michigan campus.

A draft of the resolution was first discussed during a Dec. 20 board meeting, during which board members determined that more time was needed to hear from the community. In addition to expressing support for a cease-fire, the resolution condemns hate speech and discrimination, and encourages respectful classroom dialogue regarding the ongoing war.

Following its initial introduction, nearly 2,000 Ann Arbor community members signed an online petition in opposition to the resolution. The petition argues that passing a ceasefire resolution goes beyond the scope and authority of the board.

“While we all mourn the innocent lives lost in the current Middle East crisis along with all innocent lives lost in the numerous humanitarian crises that plague our imperfect world, the AAPS Board is not the appropriate forum for addressing these international and humanitarian crises,” the petition reads. “We implore the Board to return to its duties prioritizing education.”

The Wednesday night meeting featured more than two hours of public commentary, where community members, including parents, teachers and AAPS alumni, debated the cease-fire resolution. The commentary period was extended to accommodate more than 100 individuals who signed up to speak. Statements were often interrupted by cheers or upset cries from the audience despite calls for decorum.

Education senior Tasneem Madani, an AAPS student-teacher, spoke in support of the resolution, citing her obligation to students.

“Our students deserve to be equipped with tools to navigate complex issues that have an immediate impact on them, and it is my responsibility, particularly as an English teacher, to help students develop the skills to engage in informed empathetic dialogue and safe spaces,” Madani said. “If we don’t hold ourselves accountable, then we’ve failed our most marginalized and vulnerable students.”

Other attendees, like Eileen Freed, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, said they felt the resolution fueled community division.

“Unfortunately, some people have used this crisis to sow division in our community by calling on local governmental bodies to take positions on geopolitical affairs over which they have no authority, which will have no effect on foreign policy and which will only impact the local community by further dividing it,” Freed said. “Bringing this proposal to the school board has created a political circus and wasted valuable district resources.”

Ann Arbor resident Jennifer Kirsch VanBeck expressed concern that the media attention the resolution has received will harm the school district in the search for a superintendent. The search began after former superintendent Jeanice Swift ended her decade-long tenure. Swift resigned in September 2023 after allegations of inaction after a AAPS parent said a school bus aide physically and verbally abused her 7-year-old son in December 2021.

“Recruiting a competent superintendent and ensuring community support for strong budgets are the two most essential responsibilities of a school board,” Kirsch VanBeck said. “We will find it impossible to hire a qualified superintendent because no ambitious educational leader wants to lead a district with a massive public relations issue.”

In the public commentary portion of the meeting, some of the speakers submitted statements to be read at the meeting in the interest of saving time. Mike Shriberg, a parent of two AAPS students, submitted a statement that described the resolution as antisemitic.

“The exceptionalism in this resolution can only be explained by antisemitism, which is clear in the biased language of the resolution itself,” he said. “The only possible outcome is further division in the community, and more antisemitism toward the already struggling small Jewish minority of students at AAPS.”

Noa Knoerl-Morrill, a Huron High School teacher, said they supported the resolution because students need guidance in hard conversations.

“As a Jewish social studies teacher hoping to support students in lives of learning and pursuing justice, our students need to hear that our community supports peace,” Knoerl-Morrill said. “It is my job to teach and prepare students for these hard conversations which our students have with or without us and online and even in our hallways, and not all of these conversations are coming from a humanizing, empathetic, peace-oriented perspective grounded in facts and mutual understanding.”

At least four speakers called for the resignation of Trustee Susan Baskett, who, according to former Board President Rima Mohammad, allegedly demonstrated anti-Muslim sentiments toward Mohammad during the AAPS Board meeting on Dec. 20. A petition with more than 1,000 signatures called for the board to censure Baskett and asked her to resign.

Ann Arbor resident Kristen Hayden ended the public commentary period by reading the demands of the petition.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to tell an elected official that their race, ethnicity, religion, national origin or background means that they cannot be objective on a matter directly affecting their constituents and community,” she said. “Therefore, the Ann Arbor community demands that one: the AAPS board formally censure Secretary Baskett. Two: Secretary Secretary Baskett submit her resignation from AAPS.”

Nearly four hours after its start, the Board reached the action items of the meeting, including the cease-fire resolution. Baskett made a motion to remove the cease-fire resolution from the agenda, which was seconded by Schmidt.

“The folks overseas are not going to care what the Ann Arbor Board of Education says,” Baskett said. “They’re not going to listen to us and as others have pointed out, we are not subject matter experts in this area. So I have an issue with the title, an issue with what we really tried to solve in our district … are we perfect? Absolutely not. But tell me, what does this policy do that our current policies already don’t have in place?”

Mohammad responded to the motion in support of the resolution, saying it would work to protect Arab and Muslim students in Ann Arbor public schools.

“This resolution says that kids who have names like mine, are seen, heard and valued,” Mohammad said. “Their life is important too. All children in our school system deserve this. We are elected to represent the entire community and the community is hurting and not heard.”

Baskett’s motion to remove the resolution failed. After board members discussed and applied amendments to the resolution to make it more inclusive, they passed a motion to adopt the resolution. All voting members chose to pass the resolution. Two board members, Schmidt and Feaster, abstained from voting, citing a conflict of interest regarding duties of the board.

Daily Staff Reporter Amanda Pirani can be reached at amandavp@umich.edu.