Christopher Taylor is set to win the Ann Arbor mayoral race according to polls Tuesday night. According to results from Wednesday morning, Taylor defeated challenger Eric Lipson with 76.31% of the vote. Lipson earned 23.30% of the vote. This will be Taylor’s fourth term as the mayor of Ann Arbor since his appointment in 2014.

Prior to his time as mayor, Taylor served on Ann Arbor City Council for six years representing Ward 3. Taylor first moved to Ann Arbor to attend the University of Michigan in 1985 where he received four degrees. Taylor practices law at Ann Arbor firm Hooper Hathaway where he specializes in small business and estate law

Taylor’s platform splits his priorities into two categories — improving basic services by improving the roads, delivering quality safe drinking water and ensuring emergency services are responsive and enhancing quality of life for Ann Arbor residents through maintaining parks and addressing housing affordability concerns.

In his past terms as mayor, Taylor supported the A2Zero Climate Action plan, which aims to achieve full carbon neutrality for Ann Arbor by 2030. Taylor also advocated for the Ann Arbor Climate Action Millage which would increase property taxes to support the move to carbon neutrality.

Taylor’s campaign also prioritized concerns around Ann Arbor’s affordable housing crisis. In his platform, he announced his plans to approve hundreds of permanent affordable housing units in downtown Ann Arbor. These new housing units would be built on city-owned parcels of land.

Taylor will start his fourth term as the mayor of Ann Arbor on Jan. 1.



