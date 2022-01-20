Ann Arbor City Council gathered in person at Larcom City Hall Monday to discuss strengthening the penalty for disorderly conduct.

Chapter 108 of Title IX of the city code covers various issues of disorderly conduct, including public intoxication and disturbing the peace. The previous version of this section did not include punishments for these behaviors. Under the new ordinance, disorderly conduct will be punishable as a misdemeanor. These offenses, such as indecent exposure, crowd surfing, and retail fraud, are now punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a fine of up to $500.

This ordinance recieved some pushback from community members during public comment time because of potential implications for human trafficking. Under the new version of Section 9:62 of Chapter 108, charges for crimes that could reveal exploitation or possible human trafficking when charged would have a restrictive punishment, where the punishment’s maximum is outlined to protect those charged from harsher punishment.

Other parts of the section, such as the parts describing sex work, would be removed from the section completely if the ordinance is approved. The public was concerned that this change would result in an inability of the police to be able to find and free people from their exploitative situation. Peg Talbert, a member of the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force, spoke on how the ordinance could have a negative impact.

“There will be a time for improvements in the future,” Talbert said, “But right now, listen to survivors, educate yourselves about the real issues involved in human trafficking. Create a city and county human trafficking commission and fund services for survivors and prevention.”

When asked if the revised code will stop the justice system from helping victims of human trafficking, Attorney Arianne Slay of the County Prosecutor’s Office said that is not the case.

“The change is a renumbering,” Slay said. “Instead of under section 8, it will move to section H…The language is not changing. The penalty is not changing.”

Slay also assured the public that the penalty for sex work has rarely been enforced in recent years.

“This isn’t something we enforce on,” Slay said. “Our goal is to help people from the circumstance that they may be in… Enforcement has not been our goal in a number of years.”

Councilmember Jeff Hayner, D-Ward 1, expressed his concern about the ordinance and its potential effects for those in situations of exploitation.

“I think that (decriminalization) is an appropriate long-term goal for this community,” Hayner said. “But we see right now that we have a lot of situations that are steeped in gender violence. The agencies designed to protect these vulnerable residents might not be up to snuff.”

In response to the public’s concerns, the council discussed things they could do to communicate changes to the city code better in the future and how to better support survivors of human trafficking in the community. Slay pushed the council to take an active stance against human trafficking in Ann Arbor.

“We are now at a juncture where we do not have services for those who are trying to leave that experience,” Slay said. “We don’t have a trauma-informed approach. We don’t have a high-risk meeting. We don’t have a task force.”

Councilmember Erica Briggs, D-Ward 5, spoke on how the replacement may have positive effects in other 9:62 offenses, especially in situations where harsher sentences could be avoided.

“(Slay) shared with me the importance of some of the other provisions that might seem questionable if you read through it,” Briggs said. “Like our laws against jostling or crowd surfing and how those become beneficial… sometimes somebody had the potential of being charged with a greater offense and it can be reduced.”

Slay also discussed how the decriminalization of some of these topics might be the first step towards the greater deflection of marginalized communities.

“If we have a wider net, we can help more people,” Slay said. “I’m tired of seeing our marginalized communities in jail. I’m tired of seeing our Black and Brown men in jail. The true victims of all this are the children growing up in our community who aren’t having these opportunities.”

