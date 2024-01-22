University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor community members gathered together in the Michigan Theater Friday evening to celebrate Ann Arbor’s 200th birthday. The event, organized by the Ann Arbor Bicentennial committee through a partnership between the city of Ann Arbor and Destination Ann Arbor, is the first of many events scheduled throughout 2024 in honor of the anniversary.

The celebration included hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and the reading of a poem written specifically for the occasion. Ann Arbor artist DJ Myint and the Community High School Jazz Program played music throughout the evening.

The celebration was hosted by John U. Bacon, a U-M alum and local author with long-standing ties to Ann Arbor. In his introductory address, Bacon described Ann Arbor as a great place to start a career, raise a family or grow as a person, regardless of one’s identity.

“I’ve lost count of how many magazines have ranked Ann Arbor in the top 10 — often number one — as the best place to live in the United States, from students to seniors,” Bacon said. “We have every demographic you can name, every race, religion, age and economic stratum. As a friend of mine said years ago, ‘If you don’t fit in anywhere else, you will fit in here.’ ”

Following Bacon, City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. and Mayor Christopher Taylor each delivered opening remarks, reflecting upon how the unity of the Ann Arbor community will be remembered for years to come. Dohoney called on Ann Arbor community members to change the city for the better as past residents have done.

“Our city is the result of the fingerprints of the founders 200 years ago,” Dohoney said. “This is our time. It is time for the 125,000 people who call Ann Arbor home to press their fingertips on their city.”

Immediately after, several state lawmakers from the Ann Arbor area presented a special bicentennial tribute to Ann Arbor. The document, signed by state representatives, senators, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, described Ann Arbor’s history and celebrated the city’s achievements.

“Founded on May 25, 1824, ‘Annarbour’ began as a small village with humble beginnings,” the tribute reads. “Little did its settlers know that their dreams and aspirations would lay the foundation for a city that would become a beacon of progress and intellect.”

Aaron Dworkin, a spoken-word performing artist and professor at the School of Music, Theatre, & Dance and Ross School of Business, recited a bicentennial poem. The poem, “Arbor Quilt,” honors 200 years of past Ann Arbor residents and how their legacies are still ingrained in the city today.

The event continued with a brief trivia game on Ann Arbor history and information about Ann Arbor’s bicentennial legacy projects, including the Bicentennial Park and the James L. Crawford Elks Lodge. These legacy projects are dedicated to creating innovative spaces where neighbors, friends and families can connect. The projects also aim to renovate park paths to be more accessible and restore the Elks Lodge, which is a historical gathering space for Black Ann Arbor residents. All ticket proceeds from the bicentennial kickoff event went toward these projects.

The evening wrapped up with an unveiling of the bicentennial tile created by Motawi Tileworks. Nawal Motawi, owner and founder of Motawi Tileworks, spoke about the inspiration behind her piece and the struggle of designing a tile that incorporates 200 years of Ann Arbor history.

“In my first versions of this design, I tried to incorporate way too many things about Ann Arbor,” Motawi said. “Of course, I tried to hit education and diversity, and diversity and religion, and history and affluence and poverty and art and fear and Hash Bash and guitar solos. But an artist has to make choices.”

Reflecting upon the event, local community member Carolyn Hall told The Daily that taking part in the kickoff celebration made her eager to attend the rest of the events this year.

“I thought it was just wonderful,” Hall said. “It made me very enthused about all the upcoming events. I’m gonna have to try to sign up to get updates on what’s going on. I hope to be able to participate as much as possible during this year.”

