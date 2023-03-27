The Graduate Employees’ Organization authorized a strike against the University of Michigan early Friday morning after 95% of GEO members voted in favor last week. GEO’s potential strike has ignited discussion across campus about how a strike would affect undergraduate education and how graduate student employee responsibilities, such as grading, discussion sections and labs would be affected.

In an email to the campus community Saturday, University Provost Laurie McCauley wrote that the University was making preparations in advance of a potential GEO strike. According to McCauley, the University will do their best to prevent undergraduate learning from being interrupted, though she noted that this might not always be possible.

“Classes and instruction will continue to the fullest extent possible (if GEO strikes),” McCauley wrote. “Faculty, staff, and administrators have been working to ensure that you continue to receive instruction and instructional support. In some cases, that may not be possible. You should be hearing from your instructors about how your classes will proceed, and you may also reach out to your department, school, or college for that information.

GEO Vice President Ember McCoy told The Michigan Daily that if GEO strikes, they do not want lecturers or other instructional aides to take over any extra work that GSIs are not doing. Following the strike authorization, GEO released a pledge for undergraduate instructional aides, professors and other graduate students to sign — which signals their commitment to not take on graduate student labor.

“We’re also hoping that undergrads don’t take on graduate student striking labor,” McCoy said.

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote that the University may provide alternate educational opportunities for undergraduates who rely on graduate students to lead discussion sections or teach them academic content.

“Academic units will provide alternative instruction mechanisms, as appropriate, to deliver on its teaching mission,” Broekhuizen. “We will do all that is necessary to provide ongoing engagement with course material even in GSIs’ absence.”

McCoy said she does not believe a strike would have a negative impact on undergraduate education in the long-run. She said several of GEO’s demands would benefit undergraduate students as well.

“We’re very committed to being teachers in the classroom and a lot of our demands really impact undergrads as well,” McCoy said. “We have demands around better class size ratios for students to GSIs.”According to McCoy, GEO’s set of demands focus on affordability and dignity, including a wage increase of $14,500 from their current salary of $24,053. The University’s latest offer includes a raise of 5% for graduate student employees in the first year, 3.5% the second year and 3% during the final year of the three-year contract. This would bring GSI salaries to $26,923 by 2026, falling short of GEO’s proposed $14,500 increase which GEO has demanded take effect immediately.

GEO also has proposals that focus on preventing discrimination based on race, one of which would publish data related to harassment experienced by graduate student employees every semester to increase transparency. According to GEO’s platform, “Over a third of Black and Latinx graduate students reported experiencing racial discrimination.” The graduate student population is composed of 10% Hispanic students, while only 4% of faculty and staff are Hispanic.

McCoy said GEO would need to see a significant effort on the University’s part in regards to their demands to avoid a strike.

“(We’re very close to) a tentative agreement on trans health care,” McCoy said. “But we're still very far apart on this living wage demand. I think our latest offer from HR was 5% in the first year, and we're asking for 60%.”

In the email, McCauley confirmed that even if there is a strike, graduating seniors will be able to receive their diplomas, and grades for all undergraduate students will be fully accurate despite a possible delay in grade reporting.

“While there may be some delays in reporting grades, you can expect grades that reflect your work throughout the semester,” McCauley wrote.

McCoy said she hopes undergraduate and graduate students alike will support a strike by respecting GEO’s physical picket lines.

“We’re asking that if there's a physical picket line in front of a building (to not cross it),” McCoy said. “So if you had a class in LSA, for example, and in order to go into the building, you would have to physically cross a picket, we’re asking (you) to respect the picket line.”

