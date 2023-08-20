This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A week before students are set to start the fall semester, the University of Michigan has presented the Graduate Employees’ Organization with its “last, best and final offer” following nine months of contract negotiations, according to a press release Sunday.

University GSIs and GSSAs started striking at the end of the winter semester and have continued their strike throughout the summer. The introduction of a “last, best and final offer” means that the University will not negotiate another or better contract with GEO after this point. According to the press release, the University does not wish to continue negotiations beyond the offer.

The offer makes concessions on a variety of issues, many of which were brought up in GEO’s original bargaining platform. The offer includes offering birthing parent graduate students up to 12 weeks of paid leave, lower out-of-pocket maximums on mental health care and physical therapy copays, expanded gender-affirming benefits and the creation of a $20,000 per year International Graduate Workers Assistance Fund.

In the proposed contract, the University has also offered an 8% pay increase for graduate student employees at the Ann Arbor campus for the remainder of 2023, a 6% pay increase in 2024 and a 6% pay increase in 2025. Under the contract, U-M Dearborn campus employees would receive a 10.5% pay increase over three years, and U-M Flint campus employees would receive annual salary increases of about 9% until their minimum salary aligns itself with that of the Dearborn campus.

Prior to making their contract offer, the University stated in the press release that they have already made concessions on a number of GEO’s bargaining demands. For one, the University has committed to continuing the Rackham Summer Funding Program through August 2026, and expanding the program’s benefits to include Dearborn PhD students by 2025. The University has also promised to create a transitional funding program for Graduate Student Research Assistants and fellowship students by the winter 2024 semester. The program will offer funding to employees who are transitioning out of past harmful workplace situations.

“Additionally, per GEO’s request, President Santa Ono has agreed to make a statement in support of an unarmed non-police program,” the press release reads.

The offer came after GEO President Jared Eno emailed several U-M leaders on Thursday asking them to present the union with their final offer prior to Monday, August 21, so the union could review and vote on it at their Monday meeting.

University Provost Laurie McCauley said in a press release that while the contract negotiations between the union and the University have been long and hard, she respects the process and hopes this final offer will be a satisfying resolution for both sides.

“As much as the union and the university have been at odds regarding various aspects of negotiations, I respect the work, tenacity, and organization it requires for a union to run and complete a successful negotiation,” McCauley said. “The end result is the possibility of a contract that will offer graduate students a spectrum of substantial support for years to come. I am optimistic that we are around the corner from a harmonious fall semester focused on our mission: world-class education, research, and service.”

GEO did not respond to a request for comment on the University’s final contract offer in time for publication.



