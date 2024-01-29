About 50 people gathered in the Pendleton Room of the Michigan Union early Friday morning to celebrate the “topping off,” or the placement of the final beam, of the Hadley Family Recreation & Well-Being Center. The ceremony also served as a thank-you to Philip and Nicole Hadley for their $20 million donation towards the facility’s construction. The Hadley Center, which is being constructed on the grounds of the now-demolished Central Campus Recreation Building and is expected to be complete by fall 2026, will feature amenities including indoor pools, rock-climbing walls, cycling studios and cardiovascular and weight-training areas.

The ceremony began with opening remarks by Mike Widen, director of recreational sports at the University of Michigan. Widen highlighted new features of the facility and talked about his hopes for increased engagement with the student body in recreational activities, which currently sits at about 70% of students.

“This project will help grow those levels of engagement to allow for more students to experience the many benefits that recreation can provide,” Widen said. “The Hadley Family Recreation & Well-Being Center will not only create additional space for some of the core activities like strength, cardio and gymnasium courts, but it also creates space for new activities, opportunities like rock climbing, recreational swimming, functional training, indoor turf and many others, some of which have never been experienced on our campus. We can’t state enough how important these spaces are to students and how that will help them be at their best while they’re here …”

Martino Harmon, the University’s vice president for student life, spoke to attendees about the importance of the student body in the development and design of the Hadley Center, which was inspired by the Hadleys’ daughter’s time at the University.

“The Hadley family was inspired to name this facility following the experiences of their children, (who) came here at the University of Michigan,” Harmon said. “The student experience is why we are here today. The student experience is what inspires everything we do here at the University of Michigan.”

Philip Hadley said he believes the new facility will be a crucial addition to the U-M campus by providing a space for students to improve their physical well-being.

“You look around this campus and you see all these buildings. They are all teaching the mind.” Hadley said. “There are very few buildings on this campus that are taking care of the body and the mind is useless without a healthy body.”

Harmon told The Daily he believes the construction of the Hadley Center will not only help student wellness, but also strengthen community building at the University and in Ann Arbor.

“I really believe strongly that not only is this an opportunity to enhance well-being for students — we position it that way — but it’s also an opportunity for community building,” Harmon said. “Any type of recreational facility brings students together. You make friends, you meet people, you go with friends. So it’s not only your physical well-being, but it’s also your social, your psychological (and your) well-being in general.”

Following the opening remarks, the ceremony continued with a visit to the construction site of the Hadley Center, where the Hadley family and speakers signed the final concrete beam.

Engineering senior Lillian Schnieder, president of Building a Better Michigan, a student organization focused on involving students in the development process for University unions and recreation centers, attended the event. She told The Daily she sees gyms like the upcoming Hadley Center as a vital place where students can take time away from schoolwork and relax with friends.

“It’s just kind of a place for people to work out physically,” Schneider said. “But mentally, I think, students need a spot where they can take a break from the daily rigor of just going and being a student here and then they can just relax and do whatever with their friends in this building.”

In her closing statement to ceremony attendees, Schneider said she believes the new recreational center will be a place for everyone, regardless of what equipment or programming they engage with.

“I know the Hadley Family Center for Recreation & Wellbeing will be an amazing and welcoming place for everyone,” Schneider said. “Whether students come to work out, play IM sports, de-stress with a yoga class, take a dip at the pool … There really is something for everyone. I’m excited to have students come together and benefit physically and emotionally in this space and just take a break from their daily lives.”

Daily Staff Reporter Claudia Minetti can be reached at cminetti@umich.edu.