The University of Michigan is aiming to build solar panel installations across the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses by 2025 in hopes to harness a total of 32 million kWh of electricity from 25 megawatts of solar installations. The project, which is being developed in collaboration with the city of Ann Arbor and is on track to be completed by 2025, would help the University reduce its reliance on greenhouse gasses and achieve its carbon neutrality goals.

The University’s carbon neutrality goals include achieving net-zero carbon emissions from purchased power by 2025 and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from on-campus sources by 2040.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote that the plans include installing several on-site solar projects that will directly supply energy to specific buildings, rather than a solar-powered electric grid.

“U-M will be prioritizing potential solar projects built on large rooftops and on elevated structures over parking decks and parking lots,” Broekhuizen wrote. “The University and (Ann Arbor) are cross-promoting opportunities.”

Missy Stults, Ann Arbor sustainability and innovations director, told The Daily the city submitted a similar Request for Proposal last month requesting solar installations which would provide one megawatt of energy for Ann Arbor. She clarified that the city’s proposal request is separate from the University’s new plans, but symbolizes their mutual commitment to clean energy.

“(The proposals are) technically separate, but we timed them to go out at the same time,” Stults said. “We wrote similar language in each of the requests saying it is our hope that bidders bid on both of these together so that we can be working collaboratively.”

Adam Simon, earth and environmental sciences professor, specializes in practical solutions to human-caused climate change. Simon told The Daily he thinks installing solar panels on building roofs is a solid step forward, but he is doubtful that the project will save the University money.

“I definitely think (the solar project) is important because these 25 megawatts of solar will be visible,” Simon said. “They’ll probably build solar carports similar to what Michigan State has. It’s just not (economical) to put solar on rooftops on campus. (It requires) spending a lot of money for very little gain.”

Broekhuizen wrote that the University is still comparing different vendor options for various parts of the project and does not have an estimate for the final cost at this time. Though, she wrote that the University does not expect to save money by installing the solar energy structures.

“At this time we do not expect that the cost will be less expensive than buying electricity from the grid,” Broekhuizen wrote.

According to Broekhuizen, the University’s Ann Arbor campus used 660 million kWh of electricity in FY 2022, while U-M Dearborn used 23 million kWh and U-M Flint used 23 million kWh. That means the 32 million kWh of electricity estimated to be produced by the solar projects would comprise just a fraction — 4.5% — of the total electricity consumed by all three campuses, Simon said.

“We would need 50 times more (energy) in order to generate all the electricity we consume per year,” Simon said.

Simon said he believes the solar installation proposal is a step in the right direction, but thinks the University needs to move more quickly with its sustainability initiatives in general.

“I would say the University’s announced plans are sloth-like,” Simon said. “U-M should issue a Request for Proposals that invites companies worldwide to transition the entire three campuses to 100% net-zero (emissions).”

LSA junior Jacob Sendra is the vice president of the U-M chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a student organization which focuses on climate advocacy at the University, local and national levels. Sendra said he believes that the solar project is a good sign for the future of clean energy at the University, but he wants to see the University adjust their goals to be aligned with the A2Zero initiative, a plan aiming for the city of Ann Arbor to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

When asked whether the University is considering adjusting their carbon neutrality goals to mirror those of Ann Arbor, Broekhizen wrote that the University will continue to stick to their current plan, though she reaffirmed the University’s commitment to reducing emissions over the next couple of decades.

“Both the city and U-M are committed to just pathways toward carbon neutrality,” Broekhizen wrote. “We’re grateful to have such a productive and supportive partner in the city, and we look forward to much collaboration ahead, including on our concurrent solar efforts.”

“This investment in solar is a really good first step,” Sendra said. “We’d really like to see the University better (align) with the city’s ambitious plan for carbon neutrality — the A2Zero plan.”

LSA junior Lashaun Jackson, co-president of the Student Sustainability Coalition, another campus organization focused on expanding sustainability efforts at the University, said she also believes this project is a solid start in reducing the amount of fossil fuels needed to keep the lights on at the University.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Jackson said. “Reducing our reliance on fossil fuel-based energy sources is key.”

