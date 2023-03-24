Approximately 300 respiratory therapists and technologists at the University of Michigan’s University Hospital and C.S. Mott Children’s and Women’s Hospital requested union recognition on Feb. 23 with SEIU Healthcare Michigan, the largest union representing healthcare workers in the state of Michigan.

Sabra Wells, a respiratory therapist at the Michigan Medicine, said seeking union recognition is important to many U-M respiratory therapists and technologists because it would ensure union protections related to workplace conditions and contract negotiations. Currently, the respiratory unit is not represented by any union.

“I think, for most of us, it comes down to things like having that voice in our staffing ratios, in our scheduling policies, our PTO and vacation leave,” Wells said.

Shannon Beadle, a respiratory therapist at Mott, emphasized the ways in which union recognition with SEIU would help support the voices of respiratory therapists in ways related to working conditions as well as patient care.

“When you have an organization behind you to speak up for safety, it really is invaluable,” Beadle said. “That’s what every profession at the University deserves.”

Under the current guidelines for union recognition, approved by the U-M Board of Regents in 2020, the University will recognize labor unions on the condition that a majority of employees in the bargaining unit demonstrate support. This process is commonly referred to as “card check.”

Wells said the card check policy paved the way for the respiratory therapists’ bargaining unit to seek union recognition, adding that discussions had begun with the University’s labor relations department.

“(The bargaining unit) is having some back and forth discussion with labor relations,” Wells said. “And at this point, we are beginning the arbitration process.”

Wells and Beadle both mentioned the pandemic as a catalyst for unionizing efforts among respiratory therapists and technologists at the University. Beadle described how the pandemic highlighted the need for union representation, especially as employees represented by unions were protected by those unions, while non-bargaining employees did not have the same level of protection from changes to labor policies related to the pandemic.

“Specifically for our situation at the University, non-bargaining employees can have benefits taken away during COVID,” Beadle said. “So that was really what struck a chord and really got us realizing we need to have a voice at the University.”

Wells described the effect of staffing shortages throughout the pandemic, claiming that the increase in patients needing respiratory therapy meant therapists had to prioritize who received treatment, and thus some patients who should have received respiratory care under normal circumstances were not provided with immediate care. Wells reaffirmed her belief that all patients remained in safe hands throughout the pandemic, but said that staffing shortages should still be addressed.

“We can’t operate under critical staffing forever,” Wells said. “We need to have that conversation (about patient to staff ratios) with the University.”

In an email to The Michigan Daily, Mary Masson, director of public relations at Michigan Medicine, said the pandemic brought an influx of cases that required the expertise of respiratory therapists. Masson also said Michigan Medicine stopped providing elective surgeries during the pandemic, reducing the overall number of patients in the hospital to ensure the needs of existing patients were met.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked to respond to an unprecedented demand for respiratory therapy,” Masson wrote. “We depended heavily on the respiratory professionals in our hospital to ensure a high level of patient care.”

Wells mentioned current expansion projects at Michigan Medicine, including the construction of a new 12-story building which will add 264 private rooms and new specialty care services to Michigan Medicine facilities by its completion in 2025. She described how this would increase the need for respiratory care at the University, and would thus place greater urgency on the need to recover from staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic.

“They are building this new tower and expecting to need a couple dozen more respiratory therapists, and that’s another big change that we feel like we need to be able to speak about,” Wells said. “We don’t want to see changes in our ratios to our ventilator patients.”

Masson said Michigan Medicine has already begun planning to meet the needs of the new pavilion, which necessitates an increased staff.

“We do expect to hire more respiratory therapists and many others in a wide variety of job classifications,” Masson wrote. “The Pavilion will not open until 2025, but we have begun workforce planning efforts to ensure we can meet the needs of our patients. We take patient safety very seriously and will ensure staffing meets our standards.”

Wells said Michigan Medicine and the University could benefit from recognizing respiratory therapists and technologists as union members. In particular, she said she thinks unionization would help prevent future staffing shortages.

“I think the University does, and did, a good job at organizing things through staffing shortages the best they could,” Wells said. “But I do think that the benefits offered by unionizing action is something that could play a big part in not only retention, but also in bringing new people in moving forward.”

Karthik Pasupula, Central Student Government assembly speaker, expressed the need for support from the broader U-M community as University Hospital respiratory therapists and technologists request union recognition.

“The least students can do, especially student government, is show solidarity with these unionization efforts and union bargaining,” Pasupula said.

Beadle emphasized the importance of the role of respiratory therapy in patient care, and the need for therapists and technologists to have their voices recognized within Michigan Medicine.

“A lot of times we’re there for the worst days of your lives, when you’re in a hospital and can’t breathe,” Beadle said. “Being in those ICUs with our nurses, and dealing with unimaginable situations that patients and families go through, we have a very unique perspective on what’s needed in our hospital and what needs to be advocated for, and that’s a big part of why we need to unionize.”

Daily staff reporter Bronwyn Johnston can be reached at jbronwyn@umich.edu.