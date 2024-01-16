The University of Michigan released its 2023 Annual Report on Dec. 31, highlighting its financial, environmental and academic achievements as a top-ranked university and hospital system during the past fiscal year. This marks the first annual report during the administration of University President Santa Ono, who began his five-year term on Oct. 14, 2022.

In his opening message of the report, Ono discussed the contents of the annual report and the University’s continued dedication to its pursuits at both local and global levels.

“Underlying all that we do is our vital mission: an enduring commitment to serving the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future,” Ono wrote.

The University’s complete financial statements were released alongside the report, highlighting U-M investments, tuition rates and benefactors. As of June 30, 2023, the University’s endowment is valued at $17.9 billion, an increase of $529 million from the last fiscal year. In the report, Geoffery Chatas, the University’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the Long Term Portfolio — which includes the University Endowment Fund — performed well despite social and financial obstacles to its investments.

“Financial markets generally saw positive returns in (fiscal year) 2023 despite persistent high inflation, high interest rates, a restrictive central bank policy and increased geopolitical tensions,” Chatas wrote. “U-M’s Long Term Portfolio generated a 5.2 percent return for the year against this backdrop, which was among the highest of the 25 largest university endowments.”

In-state undergraduate tuition increased by 3.4% on the University’s Ann Arbor campus, 3.6% at U-M Dearborn and 4.9% at U-M Flint. Out-of-state undergraduate and graduate tuition for Ann Arbor increased by 3.9% and undergraduate and graduate tuition increased by 3.6% at U-M Dearborn. U-M Flint saw out-of-state undergraduate tuition increase by 4.9% and 4.5% for graduate students. Chatas also noted the University’s growing financial aid commitments, rising by 5% on the Ann Arbor campus, 12% on the Dearborn campus and 9% on the Flint campus.

The University received significant monetary donations, including the Marsal family’s $50 million gift toward the Marsal Family School of Education. Tom Baird, the University’s vice president for development, expressed the University’s gratitude for financial gifts toward U-M projects in his annual report statement.

“In (fiscal year) 2023, that generosity added up to $456 million in pledge payments and cash gifts from nearly 100,000 donors,” Baird wrote. “Our donors’ investment in areas where Michigan has always led – student experience, scientific discovery, artistic expression and societal challenges – enables us to innovate while still delivering the steady support on which our schools, colleges and units rely.”

Financial and academic achievements in research and medicine were also included in the 2023 report. The University’s annual research expenditures amounted to a record $1.86 billion, supporting an 8.1% increase in total research volume. In the past fiscal year, U-M research resulted in 25 startup companies and a record 580 new inventions.

Michigan Medicine generated $7 billion in clinical care activities revenue with the addition of Sparrow Health System, and construction continues on the 264-room D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion adult inpatient hospital.

Campus initiatives and projects also received monetary support this year. The University allocated funding to both arts and research programs, pledging $20 million to the Arts Initiative and $63.7 million for M-PACT, a research program dedicated to inclusion and diversity in biomedical and health sciences. M-PACT is supported by an additional $15.8 million NIH grant and will add 30 tenure-track professors to the University.

Major construction projects currently ongoing include a new 2,300-bed residential hall on Elbel Field and the future Hadley Family Recreation and Well-Being Center, which will replace the former Central Campus Recreation Building that closed in December 2022.

The annual report noted the University’s increased efforts in sustainability, including the ongoing addition of 25 megawatts of solar panels across the three U-M campuses, the construction of the Electric Vehicle Center with $130 million in funding from the state of Michigan and the geothermal exchange systems set to heat and cool the future Harper Hall.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Engineering sophomore Hannah Kueffner, a Planet Blue Student Leader, said she felt the University’s efforts were important contributions toward overall sustainability, primarily the University’s net-zero emissions goal for 2050.

“Obviously there’s always more work to be done, but I think that the projects that they have are going to help a lot with … reaching the carbon neutrality that the University is hoping to reach,” Kueffner said.

In his statement, Ono also shared an upcoming 10-year plan involving DEI 2.0, sustainability and strategic planning for both the University and Michigan Medicine named Vision 2034. The plan, announced in November 2022, aims to visualize the University’s future and increase inclusivity, leadership and community values on campus.

“Over the past year, the University of Michigan community has been engaged in a collective strategic visioning process to consider our shared future over the next decade,” Ono wrote. “As we journey toward 2034, we look forward to a future where the University of Michigan remains at the forefront of research, innovation and education, making profound contributions to society.”

