The University of Michigan Board of Regents met Thursday afternoon in University Hall in the Ruthven Building to approve the design of the new Central Campus residential development, the new Michigan Marching Band practice facility and the renaming of the School of Education. The Regents also voted to amend the 2023-2024 academic year calendar to include a three-week Winter Break and approved University Provost Laurie McCauley for a full term.

University President Santa Ono switched out the maize and blue ties he typically wears to Regent’s meetings for a green one in remembrance of the mass shooting that occurred at Michigan State University Monday. Ono opened the meeting by expressing his sympathy for the MSU community.

“We must continue to do all we can to support one another at The University of Michigan and our colleagues and friends at Michigan State University,” Ono said.

The focus of the meeting was the new residence and dining halls which were first approved at the December Regents meeting and will be constructed on the Elbel Field site — the current practice facility for the U-M marching band.

The complex is set to open in fall 2025 and will consist of five residential buildings and a 900-seat dining facility. The architectural plans and concept designs for the complex were unveiled for the first time at the meeting.

The new buildings will primarily consist of doubles and suite style rooms, which consist of two conjoining double rooms with a private hallway and bathroom. 70% of the rooms will be traditional doubles and just 30% will be the new suite style rooms.

The new facility will also utilize a geo-exchange heating system — which uses Earth’s geothermal energy for heating and cooling — to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the building. This would be the second geo-exchange temperature regulation system on campus, since the University is planning to build another one to heat and cool the Leinweber Computer Science and Information Building on North Campus by winter 2025. Using geothermal energy is in line with the University’s carbon neutrality goals, which include eliminating all direct emissions by 2040.

Voices for Carbon Neutrality, a coalition of students, faculty and staff working towards sustainability on campus, applauded the University’s moves to implement geo-exchange systems in a statement following the Regent’s approval of the plans for the Ebel Field residence hall.

“We applaud the University for its commitment to decarbonize its built environment as a key strategy to achieve carbon neutrality as recommended in the final report of the President’s Commission on Carbon Neutrality,” VCN said.

Meanwhile, a new Elbel Field will be built for the U-M marching band on the Fingerle Lumber site between South 5th Avenue and South Madison Street, directly next to the train tracks. The plans for the new field were also presented at the Regent’s meeting and the facility will feature amenities such as wifi and water bottle-filling stations for the band to use.

At the meeting, University President Santa Ono also announced a $50 million dollar donation to the School of Education made by the Marsal family — Kathleen and Bryan Marsal and their children, Megan Kirsch Marsal and Michael Marsal, all of whom graduated from the U-M School of Education. Ono thanked the family for their gift and announced that the SoE would be renamed to the Marsal Family School of Education, in their honor.

“We have received a historic gift for our School of Education,” Ono said. “So with the board’s agreement, we will be renaming the school to the Marsal Family School of Education.”

The Regents also approved an updated academic calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year, which will delay the start of the winter 2024 semester by a week so that students will return to campus on Jan. 10, while final examinations will now end on May 2, a week later than originally planned.

During the meeting, the Regents also approved a full term for University Provost Laurie McCauley. McCauley was originally approved for a one-year term following the retirement of Provost Susan Collins last year. McCauley will now serve through June 2027.

“Since even before I stepped on campus, Provost McCauley has been an indispensable partner,” Ono said. “She has launched initiatives in student success, faculty hiring and campus academic infrastructure.

Geoffrey Chatas, U-M executive vice president and chief financial officer, announced that the project to replace the scoreboards at Michigan Stadium, which would cost the University $37 million instead of the originally proposed $41 — $4 million under budget. The University plans to install the new scoreboards by fall 2023. Because the Michigan Stadium project will cost less than expected, the scoreboards at Cliff Keen Arena and the baseball, field hockey, soccer and softball fields will also be replaced.

“(The) Michigan Stadium scoreboard project was originally approved by the Regents at $41 million,” Chatas said. “But after all of the bid packs came in, we anticipate the cost to be closer to $37 million … I’m pleased to announce that we will now replace the video boards at field hockey, soccer, baseball, softball and Cliff Keen Arena.”

An hour before the meeting, the Graduate Employees’ Organization held a rally outside of the School of Social Work building followed by a march to the Ruthven Building.

Rackham student Jared Eno, president of GEO, told The Michigan Daily that the purpose of GEO’s rally was to demand that Masters of Social Work students receive monetary compensation for the 912 hours of interning they are currently required to do to earn their degree.

“Today, we’re rallying in support of Payment for Placements, which is a movement by (Masters of Social Work) students to get payment for the over 900 hours of required field placements they have to do,” Eno said. “They are almost always unpaid (or) paid less than $1 an hour.”

