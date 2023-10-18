The University of Michigan officially broke ground on a new residence hall complex Friday afternoon in a private, on-site ceremony. Former and current U-M leaders attended, including E. Royster Harper, vice president emerita of Student Life, after whom the hall will be named.

The ceremony opened with welcome remarks by Kambiz Khalili, associate vice president for Student Life, who thanked the individuals at the University involved in the endeavor as well as the various design and architecture groups consulted for the project. Khalili said the new residential complex marks the first expansion of on-campus residence space in years and the first hall built for first-year students since 1963.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air because we’re here to commemorate the next bold step forward in bringing more on-campus housing options to our first-year and undergraduate students,” Khalili said. “Today, our university community has gathered to break ground on Central Campus residential development, the University’s first Central Campus residence hall built in decades.”

Sarah Hubbard, chair of the U-M Board of Regents, echoed the significance of the new residential development, which was approved unanimously by the board last month. The residential complex will include a 2,300-bed residence hall and a dining facility that will seat 900. The total cost of the project is expected to be $631 million. Hubbard emphasized that the complex will provide necessary housing space for undergraduate students.

U-M enrollment has continuously grown since 2015 and currently sits at over 52,000 students — the largest in the state.

“The new Central Campus Housing Project represents a fantastic opportunity for more students to live on campus, something that has been an issue for years,” Hubbard said. “And this is really important. Every student that wants to live on Central Campus will be able to do so.”

In his remarks, Martino Harmon, vice president for Student Life, said the University considered student wellness and environmental consciousness throughout the process of designing the residential complex.

“I truly believe that this is exactly the sort of on-campus living community that speaks to generations of future Wolverines,” Harmon said. “It will be the place they call home, the spaces where they build community and discover what well-being means to them. Every aspect of these spaces has been designed with sustainability and community well-being in mind.”

Following Harmon, Harper thanked the attendees for their support on behalf of the students and faculty of the University. She described her hopes for what the building will represent for future students of the University.

“My hope is that Harper Hall will be a place filled with students who love from their hearts, live from their strengths and serve from their passions,” Harper said. “The students will come to know the value of looking up and out toward a future, a future that they will lead.”

Andrew Kasper, vice president of finance for the Residence Hall Association, said the new development will extend RHA’s impact on campus and continue to provide a platform for students to advocate for themselves and their experience at the University.

“We are very excited to be able to expand our RHA’s reach on campus for the first time in 13 years with the addition of 25 new hall council positions,” Kasper said. “These positions allow students to lead and represent and enable them to learn the importance of community and leadership.”

University President Santa Ono closed the first part of the ceremony by referring to the development as a milestone for the University and a project of great importance to the student community.

“Number one on the list of what (alumni) remember is their time in their halls of residence,” Ono said. “And I’m sure it’s true for each and every one of you as well. Because a residence hall is not just a place where you live and you eat, it’s an extension of what we do as an institution.”

Ono also acknowledged that the residence hall will be the first building on the University’s campus named after a Black woman and promised it would not be the last.

Following the ceremonial remarks, the speakers were joined by U-M regents, Geoffrey Chatas, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Sally J. Churchill, vice president and secretary of the University, each holding a shovel and donning a U-M logo construction hat to officially break ground.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA sophomore Taleah Nelson said she appreciated how the new residential complex could alleviate some of the stress associated with finding housing as an undergraduate at the University.

“It would be nice to have security for freshmen to have an automatic housing location,” Nelson said. “And for sophomores to not have to worry so much about getting a room on campus.” Nelson said.

