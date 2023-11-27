The University of Michigan’s Human Resource Department recently updated resources for faculty to encourage the spread of kindness and gratitude within the classroom and the greater campus community. These new virtual resources are an expansion to the “Be Kind Be Well” initiative, a program pioneered by MHealthy in 2018.

Some of the new resources provided under the “Be Kind Be Well” initiative include Zoom backgrounds and mobile wallpapers with positive messages, gratitude email generators, as well as links to podcasts and mobile apps that promote positive lifestyle habits. With the increased reliance on online platforms for work and other daily activities following the pandemic, online resources were added to spread kindness in both virtual and in-person workplace environments.

The project drew on research by Monica Worline, faculty director of the Ross School of Business’ Center for Positive Organizations, and Jane Dutton, the center’s co-founder. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Kelcey Stratton, U-M Human Resources chief behavioral health strategist, described how their findings were used to guide the project’s creation.

“There have been studies that look at expressing thanks in the course of everyday interactions, (putting) a ‘thank you’ in an email or making sure to send messages of affirmation and/or validation to your colleague promotes a better sense of collegiality within a work team,” Stratton said. “It feels good to be acknowledged.”

Stratton explained how the additional resource launch is relevant right now, with the recent passing of both World Kindness Day and the Thanksgiving holiday, both of which took place in November.

“Thanksgiving can be a time of gratitude and reflection, so it kind of fits nicely within this fall timeframe as a way to launch some materials,” Stratton said. “Many more people work in a hybrid schedule, or even fully remote now, so we updated with some more digital resources.”

Organizational Studies Lecturer David Sweetman said resources such as the “Be Kind Be Well” initiative can have a positive impact on workplace environments, especially when staff burnout is high.

“Gratitude and kindness, experienced time and again throughout the workplace, creates a culture of how people treat each other,” Sweetman said. “Employees have so many reasons to feel burnt out and depleted of energy in the world today — gratitude and kindness are a breath of fresh air and a restoring of energy.”

Sweetman, believes if faculty prioritize gratitude and kindness in their professional lives, students will also benefit. He encouraged students to find ways to positively reflect on everything they are thankful for.

“I encourage you to think about how gratitude might apply to activities and organizations that you are a part of,” Sweetman said. “If you are feeling down, try keeping a gratitude journal, taking a couple minutes each day to write down at least one thing you are thankful for. It can be surprising how quickly you find things.”

In an interview with The Daily, LSA freshman Violet Potempski said she makes an effort to surround herself with people who are compassionate. She said if both faculty and students make an effort to show each other grace in a stressful academic environment, it can improve everyone’s wellbeing.

“If more people are kind, they’re more grateful for being where they are, and that radiates off of them,” Potempski said. “It’s like a domino effect — it will probably make the world a better place.”

Daily News Contributors Elizabeth Stafford and Evangeline Doolittle can be reached at libstaf@umich.edu and evangedo@umich.edu.