Tamiko Strickman, director of the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX office office, showed “deliberate indifference” when serving as Title IX coordinator and Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to U.S District Judge John Gerrard on Wednesday.

According to a lawsuit filed in Feb. 2021, Strickman is accused of violating a graduate students rights when she reported sexual misconduct to the OIEC. Strickman allegedly pressured the student to drop her case, ignored the student’s questions regarding the case and made false statements about the case to the student.

The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, was kissed on the lips by her professor and Ph.D. mentor in the engineering program, referred to as John Roe, in 2014. Roe was over 60 years old, while Doe was 24. In 2016, Roe tried to hug Doe and harassed her with unsolicited texts and emails, reportedly sending her a link to an adult movie. After Roe allegedly demoted Doe to second author on a paper she needed for her doctoral requirements, Doe filed a complaint to UNL’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.

According to the Wednesday ruling, Strickman responded to the complaint by sending Doe a letter, assuring her that Roe had violated University sexual harassment policies. UNL then ordered no contact between Roe and Doe.

However, the professor’s harassment allegedly continued into the following year and Roe filed another complaint in 2017, resulting in little action from Strickman.

“Strickman responded to this report the same day with a one-line email: ‘Would you like to go over additional safety planning with [a member of the UNL police force]?’,” Gerrard’s report states. “Strickman also allegedly told Doe that ‘she would talk to Roe.’”

According to the report, “Strickman violated Doe’s clearly established Fourteenth Amendment rights when, despite her knowledge of Roe’s previous harassment, she was deliberately indifferent to Doe’s … report.”

Doe’s claims of retaliation against the UNL Board of Regents, Title IX retaliation and 14th Amendment due process violation were dismissed by Gerrard.

Strickman is also the subject of a second lawsuit dated July 2020, which deals with how she allegedly mishandled several student reports of sexual misconduct during her time at UNL. The lawsuit also alleged Strickman was fired from UNL in Dec. 2019, a fact both the University of Michigan and UNL deny.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily in July, University President Mark Schlissel said he was confident Strickman would be cleared of wrongdoing in both lawsuits.

“We looked very carefully at the lawsuits… and we looked at the nature of the suit, and we had our general counsel speak to the general counsel and the communications staff at Nebraska,” Schlissel said. “We spoke to Tammy (Tamiko) about these cases as well, and we satisfied ourselves that ultimately she’ll be cleared of wrongdoing in these cases.”

Strickman was originally hired by the University in Dec. 2019 as the Office of Institutional Equity director. When OIE was rebranded to ECRT in July 2021, the University announced Strickman would continue her role.

Gerrard wrote the court’s next steps were to determine if Strickman’s actions prevented Doe from receiving access to her educational program. Doe is currently seeking monetary damages.

The University of Michigan Office of Public Affairs did not respond in time for publication.

