Following contract negotiations between the University of Michigan and the Graduate Employees’ Organization, the University agreed to voice support for the creation of an unarmed non-police emergency response to support alternatives to policing at the University. At the Sept. 21 Board of Regents meeting, University President Santa Ono formally released a statement in support of creating the program and looking into ways to support public safety without additional arms.

The Michigan Daily sat down with experts and community members to talk about what an unarmed response team would look like on campus and how it might benefit the community.

In April 2021, The Ann Arbor City Council voted to implement an unarmed crisis response program in the city. Though the response team is not yet active, the city published a report in March about community feedback related to its creation. Care-Based Safety is the organization currently working to design a proposal for the unarmed non-police emergency response team in Ann Arbor, as well as one in neighboring Ypsilanti.

Liz Kennedy, culture and operations director at Care-Based Safety, told The Daily that the organization would want to see a similar program on campus that will align with the citywide program and that will demonstrate respect for community members without escalating emergency situations.

“We believe that all students and all members of the University of Michigan community … should have care-based safety options and opportunities that are life-affirming, that are culturally competent, that are trauma-informed, that honor consent and self-determination and that aren’t going to escalate crisis response to police, criminalization or incarceration,” Kennedy said.

An analysis from researchers at Stanford University found community response programs dealing with emergencies helped to reduce crime in communities where they were implemented. Additionally, many colleges across the country are creating unarmed response teams for mental health emergencies to help students feel more comfortable getting crisis support.

Rackham student David Helps, committee member of GEO’s Abolition Caucus, told The Daily access to non-police emergency responders is necessary for certain emergency situations, such as when students experience mental health crises or when instructors need help de-escalating non-violent conflicts between students.

“There’s a real need for an alternative to a one-size-fits-all approach, which is calling a centralized line and having an armed cop with a gun and a badge and a bulletproof vest show up,” Helps said.

Kennedy said she hopes the program will expand access to all students, particularly those from historically over-policed communities, to emergency services while mitigating a fear of criminalization or police violence.

“We want to make sure that no matter what, students, campus staff and all members of the University of Michigan community are able to access life-saving (and) life-affirming care, especially in the midst of crisis without having to fear being criminalized,” Kennedy said. “This is especially important for University of Michigan community members who come from communities that historically have been over-policed and over-criminalized.”

Similar to Kennedy, Helps said he believes the University’s unarmed response program must prioritize serving community members who have been disproportionately impacted by discriminatory policing practices in the United States.

“We know that there are certain populations that are especially not served by the status quo on public and community safety: mentally ill people, people with chronic illnesses, people who are unhoused or housing insecure, people of Color and Black people especially,” Helps said. “We need to see that the program is (designed) to be accountable and driven to serve, first and foremost, those populations who are the least served by the status quo.”

Some police and mental health experts say the police are often called in situations better suited for an unarmed psychiatric worker. A 2016 paper from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that between 25% and more than 50% of fatal encounters with police involved individuals with mental illness.

LSA junior Gabby Scott, founder of the University’s chapter of Students Demand Action, told The Daily she believes it is important for students to be able to get help when needed without having to worry that the first responder is not trained to handle mental health issues or that they might resort to violence.

“People that are dealing with mental health crises may not necessarily want an armed individual to respond to those or if there’s a crisis situation on campus,” Scott said. “Having the presence of a firearm or a police officer could sometimes be very triggering or escalate the situation unnecessarily … It just makes our community a lot safer.”

Helps said he believes police officers are not equipped to respond to every type of emergency situation and should not be expected to do so.

“That’s not what people want,” Helps said. “People want (responders) who can deescalate situations, people who can put them in touch with social services, people who can help them in ways that police are simply not set up to do and have never been set up to do.”

Helps said he believes the new program should be completely separate from the Division of Public Safety and Security for it to be a sustainable, enduring investment for the University.

“It can’t be just another way of expanding the police on campus,” Helps said. People want an alternative, people deserve an alternative. It needs to be sustainably funded. It needs to be something where there’s a commitment of resources from the University that this is going to be something that people can trust is going to be around.”

