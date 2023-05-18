The University of Michigan is working with departments and faculty to enter missing grades from the winter semester in the midst of the Graduate Employees’ Organization’s ongoing strike, despite GEO’s claims that this violates principles of academic integrity.

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen told The Michigan Daily in an email that the majority of grades are submitted, but some grades are still missing.

“The overwhelming majority of grades for the winter term have been submitted (about 95%),” Broekhuizen wrote. “Of the classes with grades still outstanding, a majority are independent study and study-abroad courses that customarily arrive later than usual. Many of the remaining missing grades are the unfortunate consequences of GSIs who neglected to complete their duties, violated the contract they signed and failed their fellow students. The University is continuing its efforts to provide students with the grades they deserve for the work they have completed.”

In an email to The Daily, Rackham student Amir Fleischmann, GEO contract committee chair, said he believes the University’s plan to enter missing grades means final grades may not accurately reflect students’ work throughout the winter semester.

“The Administration’s decision to enter grades on behalf of striking GSIs is a strike-breaking move and a violation of our academic freedom,” Fleischmann wrote. “It goes directly against SACUA’s statement on grades and undermines the pedagogical reputation of the University. We’ve seen reports that Deans are having non-instructional staff — workers who’ve never taught anyone, let alone the students they’re now ‘grading’ — input straight As for students on behalf of striking GSIs.”

In a press release, Rackham student Karthik Ganapathy, GEO secretary, said entering grades on behalf of striking GSIs is disrespectful to both graduate workers and undergraduate students, and could jeopardize the University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission.

“Fake grades that are totally detached from students’ progress, learning, and work mean that the Administration is now not only disrespecting graduate workers, but all students who deserve thoughtful feedback and legitimate grades,” Ganapathy said. “Ultimately, the Administration’s action could put the University’s accreditation at risk.”

Broekhuizen said the University is working to ensure all grades entered reflect student work and do not penalize students for how the strike may have affected their semester.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that grades are as accurate as possible utilizing the evidence that is available,” Broekhuizen wrote. “Students should not – and will not – be penalized for their GSIs’ failures to complete their contractual obligations.”

Fleischmann wrote he believes this decision by the University may further aggravate the state of contract negotiations, increasing the chances that the strike continues into the fall term.

“This is shameful behavior from an Administration that never seems to cease stooping to new lows,” Flesichmann wrote. “This move makes a fall strike more likely.”

