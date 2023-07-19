U-M Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta will be leaving the University of Michigan on Sept. 15 to join the University of Illinois administrative staff, according to an email sent to the campus community by University President Santa Ono on Tuesday morning.

Steve Witmer, senior writer and director of media relations for the University of Illinois System, told The Michigan Daily in an email that Dutta’s role will be senior adviser to the university president if approved by the University of Illinois’ Board of Trustees.

“The appointment that is up for approval by the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois is for the position of senior advisor to the president, and the start date would be Sept. 16,” Witmer wrote.

In the email, Ono said Dutta’s work as chancellor has improved both the U-M and Flint communities.

“He has maintained that commitment and strongly advocated for the transformation of the UM-Flint campus to better align the academic programs with the skills sought by employers throughout mid-Michigan,” the email read. “I applaud him for this essential work that seeks to create new opportunities for UM-Flint students and the entire Flint community.”

Ono also announced that the Flint Strategic Transformation Plan, a project to increase enrollment and competitiveness of the University, will be placed on hold until a new campus leader is appointed for U-M Flint.

“This transition also will require a pause in the transformation work that so many UM-Flint faculty, staff and students have helped to develop,” the email read. “The Board of Regents and I remain firmly committed to a brighter future for the Flint campus. I want to assure you the transformation work will move forward once we have a new campus leader in place.”

