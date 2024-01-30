More than 50 University of Michigan students filed into the Alexander G. Ruthven Building for a silent protest staged at the Senate Assembly meeting. At this meeting, faculty members voted on resolutions determining their response to the University’s cancellation of the U-M Central Student Government midterm ballot proposal and asking the University to divest from companies with financial ties to Israel.

The silent demonstration was organized by Students Allied for Freedom and Equality and the TAHRIR Coalition, a group of more than 60 U-M student organizations, including SAFE, advocating for the University’s divestment from companies with financial ties to Israel.

Senate Assembly members voted on two resolutions at the meeting. One condemned the University’s decision to cancel voting on two CSG resolutions regarding the University’s position on the Israel-Hamas war — AR 13-025 and AR 13-026 — after the University determined that an email sent to all U-M students urging them to vote yes on AR 13-025 and no on AR 13-026 violated University policy. The other resolution called on the University to divest from companies that profit from ongoing Israeli military violence.

About 10 students waited outside the Ruthven Building because they were banned from entering the building for one year after the Nov. 17 protest at the building, where 40 students were arrested for trespassing.

Zaynab Elkolaly, SAFE director of activism, stood outside the Ruthven Building during the silent demonstration. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, she said she stayed outside to support other students from afar.

“Our peers are inside flooding the room to send our message on our behalf here today at this specific faculty senate,” Elkolaly said. “(It) has a huge pull on administration and an affirmation that they’re calling for divestment would be (a) huge benefit to the cause.”

Alex Sepulveda, activism chair for the U-M chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, also waited outside Ruthven due to the ban. In an interview with The Daily before the event, Sepulveda said he came to support U-M faculty members.

“I’m here to join the chorus of people at this campus,” Sepulveda said. “I’d say that we are supporting our faculty as they demand from the University administration that we inquire into the ethicality of our investments…. The Board of Regents has absolutely zero intention of divesting because they’re beholden to corporations — not beholden to students. They have demonstrated absolutely zero intentions to make any sort of legitimate relationship with student organizers here on campus.”

At the start of the meeting, attendees who were unable to find a seat were asked to leave the meeting.

Public Health senior Rawan Antar waited on the first floor of Ruthven because there wasn’t enough seating in the room. Antan told The Daily she felt frustrated with the lack of accommodations.

“We were sitting alongside the (students) on the floor, and they told us that there is only space for as many seats as there were, which was like 200 that were set up,” Antan said. “ … It was filled up by the time I was there.”

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen said the U-M administration respects student protests and that spaces for protestors opened up as the meeting progressed.

“We have great respect for peaceful demonstrations, which has been an important part of our campus for almost as long as we have existed,” Broekhuizen wrote. “U-M students care about their communities and the world we all live in and they are not shy about advocating for what they believe in. The room hit capacity, but as guests left and spots opened — others were allowed to enter the room.”

The first resolution the Senate Assembly voted on condemned the administration’s cancellation of the CSG midterm ballot. The second called on the Board of Regents to divest from companies invested in Israel. The first resolution passed with 38 in favor, 17 against and 5 abstaining, and the second passed with 37 yes, 15 no and 5 abstaining.

In an email to The Daily, Silvia Pedraza, professor of sociology and American culture and Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs member, wrote that she believes the resolution came from faculty members seeing the ongoing violence in Gaza and wanting to take action to end the University’s support for it. .

“I believe it came out of the distress faculty feel at seeing so many Palestinians in Gaza killed, their families destroyed, their bodies maimed,” Pedraza wrote. “The faculty really do not know the financial implications of that vote, and that is up to our financial specialists at U of M and the leadership of the University to assess. But the faculty vote indicates they want the leadership of the University not to collaborate with the enormous harm the people in Gaza are enduring.”

After hearing that the vote passed, Elkolaly told The Daily she felt excited about the outcome but recognized the importance of continuing to advocate for divestment.

“We’re incredibly elated,” Elkolaly said. “We’re glad that the Faculty Senate was able to look beyond the garbage bureaucratic measures that opponents were using to hinder the vote. Of course, the fight isn’t over. The Faculty Senate only has the capacity to make recommendations to the Regents. This resolution being passed does not materially change (the University’s) investments, so the fight is with the Regents. We invite everyone who’d like to see divestment progress to the next level to join us.”

