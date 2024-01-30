The Michigan Daily sat down with Shana Weber, associate vice president for campus sustainability, for an interview Monday morning. Weber spoke on the University of Michigan’s carbon neutrality goals and how the University plans to meet them. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Michigan Daily: You are the first person to hold the role of associate vice president for campus sustainability at the University. What is the role of this position?

Shana Weber: Climate action is a major priority for University President Santa Ono and the University. One of the central functions of this position is to help coordinate centrally with other leadership to move those objectives forward.

TMD: What is your background that led to your position in this role?

SW: I’m an ecologist by training. Climate science is what I focused on in my Ph.D. work. So, I have a passion for environmental work. I was drawn to sustainability work through students so many years ago. When I was teaching, students asked me to do projects that were sustainability-based on the campus. That led down a whole path of exploring partnerships with facilities and other operational folks to see how students could get involved in hands-on projects related to sustainability. So that was 25 years ago. Since then, I was hired by Princeton University to launch their sustainability program back in 2006 and spent 17 years there building that program. That led me to the University of Michigan. It’s a really exciting opportunity to work at a very different scale and to come back a little bit to my roots as my family’s from Michigan. I’m excited to be here.

TMD: The University plans to hire a parallel role to yours: the vice provost for sustainability. How will this role differ from your own, and what partnership do you hope to see between the two positions?

SW: The vice provost for sustainability is part of the leadership group that the University is building around sustainability, and their role really is focused on academic experience, research, teaching and really helping to do that part of the coordinating. My position is very focused on the operational piece, while that role is very focused on the academic piece. But we will be working extremely closely together. There’s an intersection between the two roles, especially in this campus’ living lab idea.

TMD: The University plans to reduce Scope 2 (purchased electricity) emissions to net zero by 2025. So far, the University has only announced one major investment, the wind parks in Isabella County, to achieve this goal. When should stakeholders expect to hear more investments?

SW: That wind farm covers about 40% of the University’s electricity needs. We’re really close to bringing on the partner that will help us develop both on-campus solar and additional off-campus solar with renewable energy credits with Michigan-based renewable power. I don’t know what the timing is just yet, but we’re looking forward to reporting on the next steps very soon.

TMD: The University is utilizing renewable energy credits, which purchase off-site renewable energy that contributes to the electricity grid. How do these differ from carbon credits or offsets?

SW: Renewable energy credits are associated with specific sources of electricity either, at this point, solar or wind, and that’s a regulated market. Whereas carbon credits are a much broader range of options and it’s an unregulated market. We are not, as of right now, pursuing any sort of carbon credit credits or offsets to reach our goals.

TMD: The University recently announced that it will install 25 MW of on-site solar installations across its three campuses. Why was this decision made and where does the University plan to put this large amount of solar arrays?

SW: It is a large amount, but there’s two things that are exciting about that. Part of this sustainability endeavor at an educational institution is to make it visible and to engage the community in the conversation about what is possible and what is needed for the world. We’re using ourselves as a demonstration for what can be scaled and repeated. We want some of these solar arrays to be very visible, especially to our students. We’re still working on the exact locations, but it’ll mostly be parking decks and rooftops.

TMD: The University has been shifting to geo-exchange for heating and cooling for many of its new construction projects. How does the University plan to convert existing buildings?

SW: Converting existing buildings has to be part of the long-term plan. We can certainly put new buildings onto geo-exchange, but transitioning existing buildings is a critical piece of the puzzle to reaching carbon neutrality. Part of the planning process is interconnecting with existing buildings and doing whatever changes are needed to make that transition. Certain locations really lend themselves to a district-scale approach and there will be some instances where they’re perceived as standalone systems, but all of them will be interconnected. We’re going to need every moment between now and 2040 to do that. It’s potentially disruptive, but the cost of not transitioning away from fossil fuels is much higher. It’s a necessary part of demonstrating what it takes to get away from fossil fuels.

TMD: The University currently operates a natural gas power plant on Central Campus. What role does this power plant play in the decarbonization of campus?

SW: It is an essential part of the transitional strategy. Right now we’re not ready to shut it off. It just takes time to convert to geo-exchange or what other strategies might emerge. So in the meantime, we really have to rely on the central power plant as part of the transitional strategy, and also, it’s likely it will become a critical backup system in the future. It’s always good from a resilience standpoint and energy resilience standpoint, to have backup systems. So we have to think about the facility as a critical piece of the transition puzzle.

TMD: The University has rolled out the Revolving Energy Fund which is an investment to lower the demand for energy across the University. What impact has the University seen from these investments?

SW: The Revolving Energy Fund is a strategy of answering the question “How do we start with all the low-hanging fruit that pays back really quickly?” The low-hanging fruit is common sense stuff to do, and then start to build layers on top of that. So energy conservation in existing buildings is a really important strategy in all of this because the more efficient we can be on the campus, the smaller the renewable systems have to be either on campus or off campus. That’s across the board, not just for electricity but also for heating and cooling. The more efficient we can be in those areas, the smaller the renewable — or sustainable — systems have to be.

TMD: Your role directly reports to Executive Vice President Geoffrey Chatas. What is necessary in the partnership between sustainability and keeping the University’s finances balanced?

SW: It’s clear that this is a question that’s across the board for all of higher education and industry as well. The question is, “What do we need to invest in today to get us to this vision of carbon neutrality, in our case, by 2040?” If you look at all of our peer institutions, the vast majority of them have carbon targets. It’s a really important partnership to make sure that we’re thinking about, “How do we invest in this future that we’re envisioning, and how do we invest today?”

TMD: The city of Ann Arbor is also a key partner for creating these solutions. How does the University work with the city?

SW: We’re really excited to work with the city of Ann Arbor and, of course, Flint and Dearborn are included in all of this planning. Ann Arbor has the A2ZERO program and a great team working on sustainability in the community. We’re in regular contact talking about potential partnerships.

TMD: In 2023, the University’s Scope 1 (on-campus) emissions rose, effectively canceling out the reduction in Scope 2 emissions that year. How does the University plan to ensure its sustainability goals are not just shifted to other categories?

SW: We will not declare carbon neutrality until campus emissions and our purchased electricity emissions are dealt with. We can’t just buy renewable energy credits to cover 100% of our carbon footprint and call it carbon neutrality. The University is committed to real direct emissions reduction in every way possible. We can’t just shift to different buckets and get there. This is something all of our peer to peer institutions are facing, so there’s a lot of scrutiny on the validity of your strategies. We should be scrutinizing our strategies. This field is a wonderful field to work in because it is incredibly collaborative. Folks across industry and folks across higher education are constantly talking to each other about what we have learned and what mistakes we’ve run into so that we can all learn from each other and do this in a really rigorous way.



Daily Staff Reporter Matthew Shanbom can be reached at shanbom@umich.edu.