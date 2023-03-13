On a snowy Monday morning, The Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono to talk about his recent inauguration, new residence halls, contract negotiations with the Graduate Employees’ Organization and what it would take for him to call a snow day.

Administrative updates

The Michigan Daily: Your inauguration just happened. How does it feel to be inaugurated?

Santa Ono: The inauguration isn’t about me. It’s about a chapter in the life of the University. I happen to be the person who is in that seat during this period of time. It’s a celebration of what we have been, but more of a conversation about where we want to go moving forward — who we want to be. That’s what’s exciting about the inauguration. It’s a moment to pause and take stock of who we are, how we’re doing and what we can do moving into the future.

TMD: What was that day like from your perspective?

SO: It was fun. It was just an amazing day. And I was so excited that it began with two symposia based on two things that the University is focused on and that matter a lot to me: climate change and sustainability and the Inclusive History Project — what’s happened on this campus over the past 200 years and being truthful about our shortcomings as an institution in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion. The symposium was really looking to the future and how we can become a more inclusive, more diverse campus. And I think the quality of the keynote addresses at my inauguration ceremony were outstanding, and the conversation was terrific. What I was most excited about were the poster sessions that occurred. The students also presented to the President’s Advisory Group the day after. I was just blown away by the creativity and innovation of our students. What was presented was actually just a small subset of the posters that have been presented prior to the symposia, and I can’t wait to see the outcome of those projects that will be funded by the Office of the President.

TMD: University Provost Laurie McCauley was recently approved for a full term. What do you hope to work on and accomplish in collaboration with her?

SO: We’re very lucky to have Laurie McCauley as provost of the University. Not only has she served as dean of the highly-ranked School of Dentistry for 10 years, but I’ve already had the chance to work with her for three and a half months. I also had a chance to talk to all the deans and other stakeholders. I’ve never had a situation where I essentially got 100% unanimous support for that individual and their performance. McCauley not only knows the University of Michigan very well, but I find that she’s a very thoughtful leader, and she really listens to people. I’m lucky to have her as a key partner in moving the institution forward. For the University of Michigan, it’s really important for there to be stability at the leadership level, and the provost is one of the most important senior executive officers of the University. She’s already made significant investments in the student experience, in wellness and in academic programs. She’s well-equipped to continue with that.

TMD: How do you feel about the recent change to the academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that will extend Winter Break by a week?

SO: The wonderful thing about being president of the University of Michigan is that I get tremendous amounts of input. I have a pretty good idea when people are happy and when people are not happy. I would say judging from all the direct messages and emails that I’ve received, the vast majority of responses have been very positive. We’ll have to evaluate whether this is a permanent change. What we’re hearing from students is ‘thank goodness,’ they needed a little bit of a break between the terms and so if that holds up to be true then I would venture that this will be a long-standing change.

TMD: After the shooting at Michigan State University that left three dead and five more injured, does the U-M administration plan to take any further action to support the students, faculty and administration at MSU?

SO: I have been in direct conversation with the President of Michigan State, and Provost Laurie McCauley has been in direct conversation with the Provost of Michigan State. We have worked together with their athletic director and coaches. There were a number of games that occurred between Michigan and Michigan State following the shooting, and it was really their decision whether a game was to be played. The basketball game occurred because they wanted to play the game. There were other games where the players weren’t ready for a game and we honored their wishes. We will continue to work directly with Michigan State. We want to do everything we can to help them — they’re our sister institution. There are a lot of families that have ties to both universities. It’s really clear from the vigil on the Diag that this affected our own students as well. We will do everything we can to support Michigan State University. One silver lining is that there’ll be a new chapter written about the relationship between the University of Michigan and Michigan State, not only in terms of athletic competitions but also in terms of opportunities for more collaboration, teaching and research between universities.

TMD: Does the administration plan on making any additional changes to security and support for students on campus in reaction to this tragic event?

SO: This is an active area of conversation as you would expect. There has been an analysis of what occurred at Michigan State University and there’s a great relationship between our DPSS and their counterpart at Michigan State University, which we’re very appreciative of. The safety of every member of this University community is our top priority. We’re also taking a look at the security procedures in individual buildings and the availability of closed-circuit TV. Our initial assessment is that DPSS is well-positioned if something similar occurred on this campus, but the evaluation continues and it certainly is a priority for us.

Campus housing projects

TMD: The University recently unveiled plans for the first phase of the new housing project on Central Campus. How is this project aligned with the University’s sustainability goals?

SO: With addressing climate change being one of my top priorities from day one of my presidency, a project of this magnitude has to be a driver towards the carbon neutrality targets and goals that we’ve articulated. The Daily has covered some of the things that the University is doing in terms of deploying large solar arrays across campus. We haven’t yet mapped out exactly where all of those will be. But, you can be sure that the residence hall, because of the size of the project, will have things like geothermal exchanges that will ultimately be sort of a prototype of what we’ll do as we build on campus moving forward.

TMD: Is there anything else you want the campus community to know about the plans for more student housing on campus?

SO: In addition to being very, very strong examples of what we want to do moving forward concerning carbon neutrality, I think students will be pleased with the residence halls aesthetically as places to live and to learn. Architecturally they’ll take elements from what we love about the University of Michigan campus: from other residence halls, from the law school in terms of the facade.

TMD: While this new residence hall on Elbel Field is considered phase one of additional on-campus housing, can you elaborate on what phase two of the project will entail, specifically the usage of the properties on South Division Street?

SO: Phase two will probably be very similar in size and scope to phase one. If you look at residence halls that were built to accommodate first-year students, there hasn’t been a first-year student-only residence hall built for quite some time. The number of first-year students and second-year students at University has grown significantly since the last first-year residence was built so the aim of the residence halls is to make it possible for all first-year students who want to live on Central Campus to do so. Some students want to live on North Campus, because most of their academic or extracurricular activities are up there. We’ll talk more about that in the future. But many students still want to live on Central Campus, so this will allow us to accommodate all first-year students who want to live Central Campus, and ultimately, when phase two is completed, to also accommodate a larger number of sophomores as well. So that’s the rationale behind the project. The exact number and schematics of what phase two will look like are not yet completely worked out. We are talking to students directly, but also with experts in architecture and residence halls.

TMD: The North Campus Undergraduate Residence Hall project is currently on pause. To your knowledge, what is the future of the project?

SO: If you actually look at the need for residence halls for the current student population phase one and phase two of the Elbel residence hall building project will ensure that the first-year students who want to live on Central Campus will be able to. And more sophomores will be able to as well. We know that the cost of living in Ann Arbor is very significant, and even those two phases probably will not meet all of the unmet needs of students who want to live in residence halls. Even though that North Campus residence hall project is on pause, I fully expect that during the campus planning process there’ll be some aspect of housing that will be considered for North Campus. It may be under pause for now, but I fully expect that it’ll be discussed again vigorously.

Response to recent campus activism

TMD: After CAPS delivered their open letter to Martino Harmon and the Department of Student Life voicing their concerns with competitive pay and staff turnover, how does the administration intend to support CAPS staff? What plans does the University have to address students’ mental health and support them?

SO: We recently announced our wellness initiative that stems from the Okanagan Charter. We’re having regular conversations about student mental health. Dr. Robert Ernst is the lead not only of the wellness initiative but student health in general. He and I meet on a regular basis to talk about our investments in support of wellness and mental health, not only of students but also faculty and staff as well. Martino Harmon did respond to the CAPS open letter. He articulated how this is a priority for us in terms of student wellness, and indicated that we’re in the process of reviewing mental health support in general, in addition to supporting personnel in CAPS. We are also taking the input that we have received directly from students to inform a path forward. We recently rolled out six free counseling sessions and engagement with Uwill. We have found that 24/7 virtual support has been very impactful not only here at University of Michigan, but at other research universities as well. We are continually assessing our responsiveness and we are committed to continuous improvement.

TMD: The Graduate Employees’ Organization was particularly active at the last Regents’ meeting and over the past couple of months, including hosting Graduate Labor Visibility Week, calling for the University to meet their demands. How do you feel about the current state of GEO negotiations?

SO: This is a process that occurs every time their contract is negotiated, and The Daily’s covered it over the years. I support their right to negotiate their position, and that’s part of the bargaining process. I support everything that they have done. Bargaining is a process that takes time. As you know, the current contract lasts until May, so we have some time for negotiations to continue, when there are proposals and counter-proposals and they’re meeting on a regular basis. I get regular reports from Academic HR, and I really hope that they will come to an agreement because graduate students are very, very important members of our community.

TMD: Following the announcement that GEO has filed unfair labor practice charges against the University, how do you anticipate the University will proceed in negotiations? Do you have any response to this action?

SO: These types of actions usually occur during bargaining, it’s not unique to this situation. GEO brings up points that Academic HR will certainly consider and think through. I think that Academic HR, Provost McCauley and other individuals who are at the front of the bargaining process are committed to continuing to have robust conversations and meeting regularly with GEO. I’m confident in our team when it comes to moving forward with those negotiations.

Michigan Athletics decisions

TMD: With Kevin Warren taking a new role with the Chicago Bears, what are you looking for in the next Big Ten Commissioner, and how involved will you be in the process of selecting them?

SO: I am a member of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which meets on a regular basis. We’re proud to be part of the Big Ten not only because of the competitiveness of the sports teams, but also the excellence of universities in terms of academics and research. I’m not actually on the selection committee for the Big Ten Commissioner. But the Council of Presidents and Chancellors interview finalists so I’ll be involved in interviewing and I’ll certainly be vocal about which candidates I think embody the values, mission and principles of the Big Ten. Kevin Warren did a lot of great things. He’s a very talented individual. I think there are a lot of similarly talented individuals to choose from and so the search will move forward, we will be involved appropriately — both myself and our Athletic Director Warde Manuel — and I’m confident we’ll find an excellent next Commissioner for the Big Ten.

TMD: Over the past summer, Terrance Shannon Jr. was not allowed to join Michigan men’s basketball due to transfer credit issues that made him academically ineligible according to Michigan’s policies. Hunter Dickinson and Jace Howard even expressed disapproval that Shannon couldn’t join their team at Media Days in the fall. How do you balance maintaining academic strength while also recruiting the best athletic talent to Michigan?

SO: Because of privacy issues and just out of respect for that individual, I won’t talk about that individual. I will say that it’s incredibly important for an academic institution that there be a clear boundary between their role as athletes because they are first students. Academic decisions are in the purview of the University, and they have appropriately high standards. I support the fact that the decision in terms of admission remained within the academic side of the house, if you will.

TMD: On a lighter note, the campus community is dying to know what would it take for you to call a snow day at the University of Michigan?

SO: It turns out that I’m the one who’s actually supposed to make the decision at this institution. At other universities I’ve served at, it’s not always the president who makes the call. But I have to make a decision based upon data — on things like the condition of roads, the condition of sidewalks and how much snow or ice is going to fall. To answer your question, we are looking at those policies, ensuring that I get the best advice possible when making those decisions. As you know, I incorrectly stated in a tweet that we hadn’t had a snow day for many years. But then I went back to The Michigan Daily, and its record actually indicated that former University President Mark Schlissel actually had called one in 2015. Before that, there hadn’t been any kind of presidential decision on a snow day for the longest time. I can’t tell you exactly how many inches of snow it would take. It’s really a multifactorial decision. In addition to the amount of precipitation, we’ll also look at the condition of our sidewalks and roads in general. All of that is weighed, and there’s a team that actually looks at all that information so I can make an informed decision.

