Hundreds of students, faculty and community members at the University of Michigan gathered in the Hill Auditorium Tuesday afternoon to officially inaugurate and install University President Santa Ono into office. Delegates and representatives from nearly 50 other universities also attended the ceremony.

University Provost Laurie McCauley opened the ceremony, welcoming Ono and commending him for his work thus far at the University. McCauley also described Ono’s ability to match the present needs of the University.

“During every major chapter in history … our presidents have been responsible for asking the fundamental question: how can the University of Michigan contribute to the public good in this moment?” McCauley said. “Today I’m so proud to say, without a doubt, that we have found someone worthy to ask and answer that fundamental question.”

Victor J. Dzau, president of the United States National Academy of Medicine, spoke after McCauley and mentioned that Ono is the first Asian-American president in the University’s history, going on to describe Ono’s ability to connect with a community.

“(Ono) is driven by his mission and values, which allowed him to persevere through challenges and provide steady compassionate guidance through difficult times,” Dzau said.

Allen Liu, associate professor of mechanical engineering and chair of the Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs, welcomed Ono on behalf of the University faculty and expressed his hopes for a fruitful partnership between the faculty and Ono.

“I’m confident that under Ono’s leadership we will grow and prosper as an institution,” Liu said. “On behalf of the faculty, I will once again give my warmest welcome to Ono, and we look forward to having a positive and collaborative relationship with Ono for many years to come.”

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist welcomed Ono on behalf of the state of Michigan and spoke about the University — his alma mater — and its value as a place of empowerment for its students.

“The University of Michigan is nothing if not a place where people come to respond to cynicism with sincerity and despair with determination,” Gilchrist said. “That embodies who we are as Michiganders: bold problem solvers who are not afraid to think outside of every box.”

Hanna Holborn Gray, former president of the University of Chicago, spoke about the challenges that come with working in higher education, which she said she believes Ono will face during his presidency.

“The world of higher education is struggling, today, with a widespread sense of crisis, a time of questioning and sharp conflict over the quality and constant performance of its institutions, of doubt as to whether higher education is doing its job, uncertainty as to what that job should be and how it should be accomplished,” Gray said.

Gray went on to express her confidence in Ono’s ability to face the challenges she described.

“You understand the current problems very well, and you will confront them, as you have always done, with determination, openness, with patience and courage, consulting widely and wisely to reach solutions that will command respect,” Gray said.

Professor Earl Lewis, director and founder of the U-M Center for Social Solutions, spoke in a video message played in the auditorium about the importance of service in the role of a university president. Lewis also urged the students, faculty and staff to work with Ono to enact change.

“Today, I call on the University of Michigan community to engage, to challenge when called for, to support when necessary, to advance always, to care deeply and to believe in the power of this great institution to transform lives, and thereby the world,” Lewis said.

The speeches were interspersed with performances from U-M professors, students and Ono’s brother. Following the speeches, Paul Brown, chair of the Board of Regents, formally installed Ono as U-M president.

Ono went on to address the audience, giving thanks to the leadership, faculty, staff and students of the University, as well as those who spoke at the ceremony and his family.

“Thank you again, all of you, for this opportunity and for your faith in me,” Ono said. “It is a singular honor and privilege to be inaugurated today to serve as the University of Michigan’s 15th president.”

Ono proceeded to delineate his objectives and priorities as president, which include supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, highlighting the physical and mental health of students, and finding solutions to the climate issues prevalent in the world.

As the University moves into DEI 2.0, the next phase of its DEI strategic planning, Ono said the University would remain steadfast in its commitment to inclusion, excellence and integrity, and to instill these values in its students through a liberal arts education.

“As we look to DEI 2.0, let us strive to nurture thoughtful and understanding citizens and further establish campuses and communities where each individual can live in peace and safety, can learn and grow and thrive and, in turn, give back to their families, their neighborhoods, the nation and the world,” Ono said.

Ono also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the health of the U-M community, particularly in a time of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and high rates of mental health issues among young people. Ono described the University’s history of innovation in fighting pandemics, citing the development of the first influenza vaccine and the polio vaccine by U-M researchers. To address student mental health, Ono recognized the University’s adoption of the Okanagan Charter in 2021, which calls for the prioritization of mental health in all aspects of campus culture.

“We’ve also established the Well-being Collective, which takes a holistic approach to the development and wellness of the whole person, and, in turn, the whole community,” Ono said. “Student health and well-being will be, is, one of my highest priorities as president of the University.”

Ono described the University’s focus on issues of climate change and discussed ongoing work by faculty members as well as a number of University-based sustainability groups such as the Graham Sustainability Institute, the Institute for Energy Solutions and the Carbon Neutrality Acceleration Program.

“We will procure 100% of our purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025,” Ono said. “And we will eliminate all of our greenhouse gas emissions from direct campus sources by 2040. (Climate change) is an emergency, and we’ll step up our efforts.”

Ono emphasized how he aims to involve voices and perspectives from throughout the U-M community while creating long-term objectives going forward.

“We will develop a long-term campus plan to fulfill (the strategic visioning process) and to ensure that we establish the living, working and learning environment needed for our staff, students and faculty in the days and decades to come,” Ono said, “I encourage all of you, whether you’re here or watching online, to participate in creating this vision of ours together.”

To close the ceremony, presidents from the student government bodies of the Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn campuses, as well as of Rackham Graduate School, presented Ono with a commemorative glass plaque, inscribed with a quote from Aristotle which reads: “Education of the mind without education of the soul is no education at all.”

A community reception was held at the Michigan League following the installation ceremony. The event had food, drinks, performances from the marching band and dance team and spinning video booths in celebration of Ono. Stephanie Marengere, senior events logistics manager for University and development events, told The Michigan Daily she hoped for the reception to be high energy and an official welcome to Ono.

“(The goal of the reception) is to be high energy with a lot of excitement about Ono and the next era at the University of Michigan,” Maregere said. “(The event organizers) wanted it to be a fun event with some cool, exciting touches that were reminiscent of Ono and for everybody to feel excited about how things will go in the future.”

In an interview with The Daily during the reception, Ono said that he is thankful for the opportunity to serve everyone involved with the University.

“I’m excited and I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to serve the University of Michigan,” Ono said. “We have outstanding faculty, staff and students.”

Sara Taub, LSA sophomore and Michigan Dance Team member, told The Daily she was excited for the opportunity to perform for Ono’s inauguration reception because of everything he does for students and athletics.

“It was really exciting when our coach told us that we had the opportunity to dance at the inauguration,” Taub said. “We all volunteered just because it’s so exciting and we just have so much appreciation for Ono and what he brings to the University, the student body and especially to athletics.”

