The University of Michigan Board of Regents met Thursday evening to approve the appointment of the University’s first associate vice president for campus sustainability and accept new bylaw amendments that expand the University Senate.

The meeting began with University President Santa Ono recommending Shana Weber, director of Princeton University’s Office of Sustainability, for the position of the University’s first-ever associate vice president for campus sustainability. Weber will lead the University in pursuing its sustainability goals.

“I’m delighted to announce that Shana Weber is being recommended today as our first associate vice president for campus sustainability,” Ono said. “At U-M she will lead sustainability efforts on all three of our campuses, collaborating with an array of units across the university in pursuit of carbon neutrality and climate action.”

Weber was approved and officially appointed to the role, which she will assume on Sept. 5.

The Board then unanimously approved the Faculty Senate expansion bylaw amendments, which allow clinical professors, lecturers, archivists and curators to become members of the Faculty Senate. The amendments will also increase the size of the Senate Assembly to 77 seats, with each academic unit limited to a total of 17 members.

Kirsten Herold, president of the Lecturers’ Employee Organization, spoke to the Regents in support of the bylaw amendments. Herold said she believes the amendments will positively contribute to the University’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.

“This is a huge milestone for us,” Herold said. “We’re very excited that this vote is coming to you and we hope that you will live up to this institution’s very frequently stated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The Board also unanimously approved amended academic calendars for U-M Flint and Dearborn for 2023-2024, which now includes a day off for Juneteenth, and approved the U-M Dearborn academic calendar for 2025-26.

University Regent Denise Ilitch (D) discussed recent hazing incidents at other universities and warned against hazing at the University of Michigan.

“I have been reading about hazing incidents occurring on college campuses across the country most recently involving athletics,” Ilitch said. “Hazing is in violation of the University of Michigan values and policies and hazing is against Michigan law.”

During the public comment section of the meeting, Adam Paulsen, registered nurse at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s pediatric ICU, said he and his colleagues need more stringent hospital security measures after being personally threatened with violence.

“We, the nurses and the security staff, are begging for metal detectors in our emergency departments, zero tolerance of threatening behavior and larger signage of patient and visitor expectations at every entrance,” Paulsen said. “I have personally been threatened, my nursing director has had her life threatened, our medical director has had her life threatened.”

U-M Flint Chancellor Debashish Dutta, who is leaving his role in September for a position at the University of Illinois, thanked the Regents and Ono for their support during his time at the University.

“I can say that each and every one of you, as busy as you are, you have given Flint your time very generously and have given me time,” Dutta said. “Every time I have asked to speak with you, I’ve had the opportunity to do so. This is truly appreciated.”

U-M Flint rising junior Lina Azeim introduced herself as the new president of the U-M Flint Student Government and expressed interest in meeting with the Regents to discuss the future of U-M Flint’s leadership.

“We appreciate your intentions to remain firmly committed to a brighter future for Flint and await transparent and collaborative collaboration between us,” Azeim said. “As the University of Michigan-Flint will begin to transition into a new dawn of leadership, we are excited about the direction and endless possibilities that will hold for all three of our campuses.”

