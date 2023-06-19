The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents convened at University Hall in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building Thursday afternoon to discuss the 2024 fiscal year budget, new deans for the School of Dentistry and the Ford School of Public Policy and the addition of a masters of social work program at U-M Flint.

University Provost Laurie McCauley began the presentation of the 2023-2024 school year budget by announcing the expansion of eligibility for the Go Blue Guarantee, a program which offers need-based financial aid to in-state students. The expansion would provide up to four years of free tuition for 450 additional in-state students with household incomes of $75,000 or less.

“We are proud to announce the expansion of the Go Blue Guarantee but our commitment goes further than just that program,” McCauley said. “Many additional students qualify for aid to cover tuition and other costs of obtaining a valuable Michigan degree. Support for this budget recognizes the importance of our sustained investments to make the University of Michigan affordable.”

McCauley continued her discussion of the upcoming budget by announcing LSA will launch a Bridge Scholars Plus Program, which would allow students who enroll in the Summer Bridge Scholars Program to participate in a new residential learning community during the school year. The SBSP is a seven-week program hosted by the University for select incoming freshman to help them acclimate to the U-M academic and social environment aiming to shrink gaps in educational opportunity. The program will be housed in South Quad Residence Hall and will focus on providing residents with the resources they need for academic and personal success during their time at the University.

All tuition fees at the University were raised for the 2023-2024 school year. The new budget raises in-state undergraduate tuition by 2.9%, or $492 per year, and out-of-state undergraduate tuition by 4.9%, or $2,738 per year, at the Ann Arbor campus. In-state tuition increased by 0.5% less than the 2022-2023 school year, when it increased by 3.4%. However, out-of-state tuition increased by 1% more than last year.

Martino Harmon, the University’s vice president for Student Life, said the rate for room and board would increase by 5.2%, but the fees students pay for Central Student Government, school and college governments, and Student Legal Services would remain the same.

The athletic department will have a budget of $214.5 million this upcoming fiscal year, with no additional increases in spending. This budget would be the largest in the University’s history, $13.5 million more than the 2023 fiscal year.

The 2023-2024 budget was approved unanimously.

Geoffrey Chatas, the University’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the University has reached an agreement with the Skilled Trades Union on a new four-year contract. Similarly Marschall Runge, the University’s executive vice president for medical affairs, announced that the University reached a tentative agreement with the House Officers Association on a four-year contract.

The University remains in contract negotiations with the Graduate Employees’ Organization, who have been on strike since March. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Rackham student Bailey Sullivan said she believes the University’s Current offer on harassment and discrimination protections does not properly protect community members from discrimination and urged the University to accept GEO’s proposal.

“You may have fired Schlissel but the culture of abuse at U of M persists unabated under your watch,” Sullivan said. “There should be no negotiation over this. Your failure to act is allowing this culture of abuse to continue. HR should immediately agree to our proposal and if not the responsibility for every future victim lies on you.”

McCauley recommended Jacques E. Nor, Donald A. Kerr Collegiate Professor of Dentistry, to become the next dean of the Dentistry School. McCauley said she believes Nor’s expertise in the field and experience as an educator have prepared him to take on this role.

“Dr. Nor is an accomplished scholar and an internationally recognized award winning researcher,” McCauley said. “He has distinguished himself as a clinician, scientist, teacher and mentor, and an academic leader. I believe his appointment bodes great things for the future of the School of Dentistry.”

McCauley also recommended Celeste Watkins-Hayes, interim dean of the Ford School of Public Policy, to become the permanent dean. McCauley said Watkins-Hayes brings a vast array of experience to the position.

“As interim dean, Watkins-Hayes has implemented a vision for sustained growth, driven key curricular initiatives and advanced the Ford School’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” McCauley said. “Her policy expertise and a wide range of academic leadership experience at the director, vice chair and associate vice president levels make Interim Dean Watkins Hayes, the ideal leader for the Ford School.”

Both Nor and Watkins-Hayes were unanimously approved for their positions.

The board also unanimously approved a motion to create a Masters of Social Work program at the College of Health Sciences at U-M Flint.

University President Santa Ono nominated Regent Sarah Hubbard (R) to take over as chair of the board and Regent Katherine White (D) as vice-chair based on the board’s bylaws, which state the chair and vice-chair are to rotate annually based on seniority. Hubbard and White were approved unanimously; their terms will begin on July 1 and end on June 30, 2024. Hubbard said her primary goal will be driving the economic impact of the University to benefit the state.

“As I step into the role of chair, I am eager to focus on driving our economic development and alignment of the University of Michigan with that of the state,” Hubbard said. “We’re not only an institution of learning but a significant economic driver of our state. It’s my mission to see this impact expanded and deepened. So that our work here benefits not just our students, but every citizen of Michigan and aligns with what I think is a key initiative.”

Engineering graduate student Zubaeer Akhtar gave an update on his proposal to restore the Cedar Bend Path. If approved, a new trail between Baits II Residence Hall and Fowler Road would be constructed, connecting North Campus to the Medical Campus. Akhtar said he is working with other graduate students to gauge the impact of this project, and believe it would provide an overall benefit to the campus community.

“We’ve worked with community members, stakeholders and (the) general public to take on this project,” Aktar said. “Around 7% of students who we interview said that they would use the path, which (we believe) will cut down the (commute) time from North to Central Campus in half.”

Kellie Chestler-Root, teacher at the Towsley Children’s House, spoke to the board in support of higher wages for staff at the University’s children’s centers. Chestler-Root said she believes the children’s centers not only benefit families in the community, but also help attract the faculty, staff and students to the University.

“Our work directly benefits working families in the University community and attracts distinguished faculty and staff to the University of Michigan,” Chestler-Root said. “Employees and students are able to focus on their work knowing that children are cared for by highly qualified teachers and educators. We are formally and respectfully asking that our compensation reflect the work that we do.”

