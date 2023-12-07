The Michigan Daily sat down with three members of the University of Michigan’s administration for an in-depth interview. Based on these interviews, The Daily has crafted three profile pieces in hopes of helping the campus community get to know other members of U-M administration that they might not know otherwise. Lauren Davis, School for Environment and Sustainability director of Diversity, Equity and Community, sat down for her interview to discuss the nature of institutional change and her path working in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Lauren Davis’ role as director of Diversity, Equity, and Community at the SEAS is centered on her work implementing the school’s DEI strategic plan and initiatives. For Davis, this means emphasizing community-building and cross-campus connections. While Davis said the day-to-day reality of her work is constantly changing, it is always important for her to focus on programming and opportunities that connect people within SEAS and throughout campus.

“We’re trying to partner with other folks across campus and DEI leads across campus just because we all have very similar goals and really want to make sure that we’re not reinventing the wheel on things,” Davis said. “(We’re) trying to really sort of build on the expertise and have a more interdisciplinary approach to the work that we do.”

Davis is a U-M alum and received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology in 2006 as well as her master’s in social work in 2007. She said working to find her community and place at the University were the impetus for her career in higher education. Davis said attending the University as a first-generation college student at a time when affirmative action was under scrutiny made it difficult to find her own community.

Lauren Davis, SEAS director of Diversity, Equity, and Community, speaks with the Daily in the DANA Building Tuesday afternoon. Arushi Sanghi/Daily. Buy this photo.

“My success was (in) finding people and a sense of community, people who were in these administrative roles, people who really served as a mentor, who helped me to sort of get through (school),” Davis said.

This year, the University commenced phase two of its DEI strategic plan. Davis said she believes institutional change is a slow-moving process and it can be difficult to remain engaged when you do not see immediate, concrete developments.

“I recognize the challenges and the barriers that we’re overcoming,” Davis said. “When I think about (the) diversity of our students and faculty and staff, we’re looking at (institutional) challenges that take a long time to really impact, and so it can be tough in the short term to feel the significance of change, because it can happen so slowly, especially in such a large institution.”

Davis said she thinks about her work as a collaborative effort that includes the community, especially because it is often focused on long-term goals.

Lauren Davis, SEAS director of Diversity, Equity, and Community, speaks with the Daily in the DANA Building Tuesday afternoon. Arushi Sanghi/Daily. Buy this photo.

“It’s hard to say, ‘Okay, we’ve poured all of these resources into something and I don’t see the impact,’ ” Davis said. “It can’t just be a small group of people who are actively thinking about DEI. We’re a community.”

Davis said she was drawn to SEAS because of its emphasis on environmental justice, which she believes aligns with her own values and mission at the University.

“When we have environmental crises, the communities that it often impacts the most are often vulnerable communities, which I think is very much connected to DEI,” Davis said.

Davis also said she feels it is important to apply the DEI strategic plan to not just the SEAS community but also its research and academic programs.

“We really want (the research process) to be something where the community also has valuable knowledge that they can contribute to really impacting change,” Davis said. “On some of these environmental challenges that we have, I think DEI helps to give a lens to think about how we approach that work.”

For Davis, attending and now continuing to work at the University was a lifelong goal. Now, Davis said she feels grateful for the opportunities and community the University has provided over the years.

“When I was five years old, I was pretty much determined I was going to come (to the University), so for me, it’s fulfilling a lifelong dream to be here,” Davis said. “But I would say one of my favorite things is that I just love being a part of a campus community where you have people from all over the world. I’ve made friends from places that I’d never even heard of before. I’ve been able to go to concerts or hear speakers that are world-renowned that I probably never would have had access to coming from Detroit. It just wasn’t even in my imagination.”

Daily Staff Reporter Brownyn Johnson can be reached at jbronwyn@umich.edu.