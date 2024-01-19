The Muslim Students Association of the U.S. & Canada released a statement on Jan. 12 in solidarity with University of Michigan student organizations Students Allied for Freedom and Equality and Muslim Students’ Association. The press release cites multiple instances of targeted harassment against students who have expressed pro-Palestine views, and included three recommendations for U-M administration to create a safe environment for Muslim, Arab and Palestinian students on campus.

The statement referenced the Oct. 13 verbal assault of Arab and Muslim students by Carin Ehrenberg, a School of Information board member. The students had been attending a peaceful sit-in protest outside University President Santa Ono’s house in response to his Oct. 10 statement on the Israel-Hamas war, which did not include any mentions of Palestine. In a video posted to X that has since been taken down, Ehrenberg can be seen asking one student at the protest “Are you going to send one of your terrorists after us?” and shouted “rapists and murderers” at others. In the release, MSA National wrote that Ono’s statement disregarded the violence in Palestine and the experiences of Arab and Muslim students, and expressed disappointment in the Information School’s decision to not take action against Ehrenberg.

MSA National’s statement also mentioned that 40 U-M students were arrested in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building on Nov. 17 when protesting the University’s investment in companies with financial ties to Israel. In response to the protest, the University called in police from more than 10 departments who denied protesters access to water and restrooms. According to MSA National, one protester fainted, and a police officer ripped off a Muslim woman’s hijab.

According to MSA National’s statement, a Central Student Government member proposed a resolution on Oct. 20 to ask the University to reconsider its position on the Israel-Hamas war. The resolution, which received more than 1,000 signatures, was rejected by the administration due to “issues with the resolution’s wording.” Following the rejection of the resolution, two other resolutions, AR 13-025 and AR 13-026, went to a campus-wide vote during the CSG midterm elections in November.

AR 13-025 requests that the University takes an educated and non-discriminatory stance on violence and systems of apartheid in light of the Israel-Hamas war and AR 13-026, which focused on providing support for those impacted by the war. The University decided to cancel the vote on these resolutions, claiming it violated CSG election integrity and the U-M Standard Practice Guide.

On Nov. 29 in a now-deleted post on X, two students engaged in pro-Palestine advocacy on campus were falsely accused of stealing U-M student emails to send a message to all undergraduates asking them to vote yes on AR 13-025 and no on AR 13-026. The email, which was sent by a graduate student, was authorized by an employee at the Office of Registrar to be sent through the Targeted Email service.

The statement included three recommendations for University administration: to issue a statement in support of Muslim and Arab students who have experienced harassment, to issue another statement explaining why the two CSG resolutions on the ballot were canceled and to arrange a meeting between administrators and students to discuss concerns related to the University’s past actions.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen said the administration has seen MSA National’s statement. Citing previous University statements and a letter from Ono, she said the University will continue to monitor campus tensions and speak to student leaders.

“We are aware of the National Muslim Student Association’s statement in support of U-M’s MSA and SAFE,” Broekhuizen said. “We will review the suggestions and consider the appropriate action. … The university’s executive leaders continue to engage with students to address campus climate concerns.”

In an email to The Daily, SAFE president Salma Hamamy wrote she expected the University to continue to receive national attention regarding its suppression of student advocacy.

“While there has been extensive advocacy work across hundreds of campuses, the statement of solidarity from the national board of the Muslim Students Association was meant to highlight that there is an extensive issue of repression at the University of Michigan that has drawn out national concern,” Hamamy said. “This statement covers issues of police violence, doxxing, harassment, canceling of student-led democratic procedures and everything in between from the fall semester. So long as these issues remain prevalent, national eyes will remain focused on our university.”

Daily News Editor Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu. Daily Staff Reporter Marissa Corsi can be reached at macorsi@umich.edu.