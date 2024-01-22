The University of Michigan Marsal Family School of Education has developed a new four-year bachelor’s degree curriculum dedicated to active experiential learning, understanding and studying social issues, and connecting to local communities. The Learning, Equity, and Problem Solving for the Public Good program is now accepting applications for its fall 2024 cohort, which will have 20 members.

LEAPS focuses on four mastery learning areas: Ways of Knowing, Personal Good, Group Good and Public Good. The program requires an upper-level capstone thesis and will provide students with two transcripts upon graduation — one academic transcript and one portfolio-based transcript detailing real-world experiences and skills. LEAPS students will be encouraged to choose diverse career pathways and will be set up to work in a variety of interdisciplinary fields, including public health, law and education.

The interactive curriculum will also utilize “forums,” a homeroom led by U-M faculty, to mentor students and teach essential communication skills. In a forum, students will be encouraged to give each other constructive feedback on mastery learning area projects, as well as build a sense of unity and collaboration.

The School of Education centers its work and programming around dije, or diversity, inclusion, justice and equity. Kela Brown, LEAPS recruitment and admissions coordinator, highlighted the importance of dije to new programs within the School of Education in a LEAPS informational session.

“(Dije) came about in order to affirm diversity at (the University) and to ensure educational resources are equitable and accessible,” Brown said. “Several changes have taken place within our school as a result of this initiative, including curricular adjustments across many programs.”

Music, Theatre & Dance junior Myah Bridgewater, who participated in a class led by LEAPS directors seeking student feedback for their new program, said she believes the program’s hands-on approach and experience-based transcripts will help graduates build personal relationships and contribute to dije in the workplace.

“They get to walk away with tangible skills like communication because that’s what they’re working on,” Bridgewater said. “Now in the world, offices are focusing on (diversity, equity and inclusion). They’re focusing on human-to-human connection. It’s not so much about the product that they’re pushing out, but they’re looking at people’s well-being as well. I think that’s what a lot of the LEAPS faculty is doing. It’s just a beautiful program.”

Freshmen cohorts will live in the newly-renovated Marygrove Campus in Detroit. After their first year, students can choose whether to stay at Marygrove or move to the Ann Arbor campus. The University first became involved with the Marygrove location in 2019 when it collaborated with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and other stakeholders in the Detroit P-20 Partnership to open The School at Marygrove, a K-12 teaching school staffed by U-M faculty and School of Education students.

Barry Fishman, founding co-director of LEAPS, said the new program’s impact and outreach will be strengthened by its unique location.

“We have been seeking for some time now to reach a broader range of undergraduates across the University because we’re so interested in helping bring ideas about teaching and learning to more people,” Fishman said. “We realized that we could work on advancing our goals by starting an undergraduate program and housing it at Marygrove in order to foster both greater participation and collaboration between the University and the City of Detroit.”

Fishman, who also led multiple design seminar classes to collaborate with U-M students on the vision and curriculum for LEAPS, said the program has been under careful development for years.

“A program like this takes a long time to incubate,” Fishman said. “I think we’ve been talking about it in one form or another for almost a decade and talking about it in its current LEAPS form for coming up on five years now. (It’s) very gratifying that we’re recruiting and enrolling our very first students.”

Bridgewater described her experience helping to build the LEAPS program through her participation in a design seminar.

“We were able to choose what aspect of the major we wanted to focus on,” Bridgewater said. “I was assigned to Student Life, but there were people who were assigned to Health and Wellness Mastery (and) Student Governance because that’s a big piece of it as well 一 the student voice being at the forefront. We all split into those various things that we were interested in, and we were able to focus in on (them) and then provide direct feedback and ideas for how those things can be incorporated.”

In the future, Bridgewater said they hope to see LEAPS grow into an important part of the collaboration between the Detroit community and the University.

“Something that I feel like some universities and some schools fail to do is cater to the people that are around them and really interact with their community,” Bridgewater said. “And that’s exactly what LEAPS is doing and what the whole Marygrove Campus is doing.”

Fishman said LEAPS aims to strengthen the connection between the Detroit and U-M communities.

“That’s another goal of ours,” Fishman said. “We are helping build capacity in the city so that people from Detroit look at LEAPS and say, ‘That’s a program that I want to be a part of.’ ”

Daily Staff Reporter Marissa Corsi can be reached at macorsi@umich.edu.