Multiple locations in the Ann Arbor area are now offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine. The bivalent booster — which was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration at the end of August — protects against the original, BA.4 and BA.5 strands of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The University Health Service (UHS) in collaboration with Walgreens, is running pop-up COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot clinics for all University of Michigan students, faculty and staff. If available, individuals should bring insurance cards, prior vaccine records and photo IDs to the clinics. The bivalent booster is currently available to anyone age 18 and up and is free of charge.

Walgreens pop up clinics are open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or when supplies run out. Individuals may find vaccines at the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, September 13 – South Quad Transformer Room (next to the dining hall)

Thursday, September 15 – South Quad Transformer Room (next to the dining hall)

Monday, September 19 – Mosher Jordan (Upper Blue Market area)

Wednesday, September 21 – Mosher Jordan (Upper Blue Market area)

UHS also offers booster vaccines by appointment, which can be booked through the patient portal or by phone at 734-764-8320.

CVS and Walgreens have boosters available at their Ann Arbor locations by appointment only. Appointments must be made online.

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen told The Michigan Daily over email that the University does not currently plan to require the bivalent booster.

“The (bivalent Omicron booster) is highly recommended for most who have already had the primary series of coronavirus vaccine, but at this time the university’s vaccine policy remains unchanged,” Broekhuizen wrote.

Washtenaw County’s COVID-19 transmission level is currently at “high”, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases on campus remain higher than they were last year, with 713 cases for the week of Sept. 3 and a CSTP positivity rate of 6.3%.

