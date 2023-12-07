The Michigan Daily sat down with three members of the University’s administration for an in-depth interview. Based on these interviews, The Daily has crafted three profile pieces in hopes to help the campus community get to know other members of U-M administration that they might not know otherwise. The Daily introduces you to Rick Fitzgerald, associate vice president for Public Affairs, who sat down for his interview at the Alexander G. Ruthven building.

Rick Fitzgerald, associate vice president for Public Affairs, has been with the University of Michigan since former University President Mary Sue Coleman was in office – the first time around. Fitzgerald has seen former University President Mark Schlissel come into office, and come out of office. He has seen the Michigan Football Team win against Ohio State, and lose against Ohio state, and he’s reported on it all.

Fitzgerald lives with his wife near Ann Arbor, just north of Dexter. The Fitzgeralds have a son and daughter who live in western Michigan and Indiana, respectively. Fitzgerald has the odd job out in his family, as his wife, son and daughter all work in the healthcare field.

“Everybody went into health care but me,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve learned a lot from just listening. I feel like I could diagnose your problems but, you know, you probably don’t want me to.”

As part of the Public Affairs office at the University, Fitzgerald answers questions from various media outlets, ranging from The Daily and The Detroit Free Press to The Associated Press and The New York Times. Fitzgerald also supervises the U-M Freedom of Information Act Office and, as part of his responsibilities with Public Affairs, Fitzgerald helps the U-M President’s Office handle external communications.

“We consult with (the President’s Office) to help with the language (of emails and announcements) because when the President’s Office is getting emails saying, ‘Why are you doing this?’ or ‘Why is this happening?’ ” Fitzgerald said. “Those are also issues we’re dealing with in Public Affairs.”

As part of the University’s Public Affairs team, Fitzgerald said he works to effectively communicate what’s going on in the U-M community. He writes articles for The University Record and has spoken with The Daily countless times as the University’s spokesperson.

“We try to cover whatever’s happening on this campus and the University of Michigan,” Fitzgerald said. “Even if you just isolate it to the Ann Arbor campus, it’s bigger than most cities in Michigan. I mean, it’s a whole community unto itself. There are lots of things happening. We need to deal with those issues and communicate them to our community.”

Fitzgerald spoke to the comradery of the University’s Public Affairs team, saying he has always believed you don’t need to get along with your coworkers, you just need to work with them.

“I feel like I’ve hit the double bonus at the University of Michigan and in Public Affairs and that expanded record team,” Fitzgerald said. “We actually help each other. If something big happens, everybody’s jumping in trying to help, wants to play their role, do what they can do to make life easier for their work colleagues and that’s a real special kind of a workplace.”

Rick Fitzgerald, associate vice president of Public Affairs and Internal Communications, sits down for an interview with The Daily at the Ruthven Building Building Thursday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Before working for the University, Fitzgerald was a journalist for multiple local newspapers across Michigan. His career began in Saginaw at Arthur Hill High School’s paper, The Arthur Hill News. After graduating with a degree in journalism and English at Central Michigan University in 1975, Fitzgerald got a job at The Ann Arbor News, which closed its physical doors in 2009 to become an online-only paper.

“I spent most of my life in the news business,” Fitzgerald said. “I started like a lot of people do and I had an interesting experience in my high school newspaper, which led me to study journalism in college, and I graduated and got a job in the news business and worked on a number of different newspapers, but spent most of my time down the road at The Ann Arbor News, the real Ann Arbor News.”

In his initial role at The Ann Arbor News, Fitzgerald wrote for the business section and contributed to editing the layout of its pages in the newspaper. After a few years of working there, Fitzgerald transferred to a position at the Muskegon Chronicle, helping to run the newsroom as the head of the copy desk and design team.

At the Chronicle, Fitzgerald said he and the news team created one of the projects he has been most proud of in his career — a section chronicling a child’s recovery from severe burns throughout her life. The Chronicle submitted the story for a Pulitzer Prize in feature writing. Though they didn’t win, Fitzgerald said he sees the story as a grand accomplishment.

“We submitted that as an entry for the Pulitzer Prize in feature writing,” Fitzgerald said. “Now, we didn’t win, but to be able to have the resources and the flexibility to take (on) such a personal project, produce it for our community as a special section and work with the reporters and the photographers who literally followed this young woman for years before publishing, and then to say we are so proud of this that we’re going nominate it for a Pulitzer Prize in feature writing. That was quite an accomplishment.”

Though Fitzgerald didn’t win the Pulitzer, he has earned two Michigan Press Association awards and was inducted into the CMU Journalism Hall of Fame.

10 years later, Fitzgerald returned to The Ann Arbor News in 1989 as its local news editor and wrote columns about local issues. During his tenure he also helped start The Livingston Community News and served as the paper’s managing editor.

“I had a chance to come back to The Ann Arbor News as the Metro editor in charge of all the local news coverage,” Fitzgerald said. “And that evolved over time. I had a chance to start a weekly newspaper up in Livingston County that was affiliated with The Ann Arbor News and went up and did that and was able to do everything from find an office, hire a staff and establish ourselves in the community.”

Fitzgerald worked at The Ann Arbor News for 20 years before it was closed down and turned into an online publication. Fitzgerald emphasized the effect this closing had on him — it was heartbreaking. He said he had to find a new job and a new work community to be a part of. Luckily for him, though, he found it at the University blocks away from his old workplace.

“In 2009 when the owners of The Ann Arbor News made the decision to close (The News) as we knew it and create a new digital online company, I decided it was time to look for a new career and see what else I could find,” Fitzgerald said. “I would say I was lucky enough to find a really exciting career just a few blocks away here on campus.”

Though Fitzgerald did not attend the University, he said he does have a connection to it. His wife works for the University of Michigan Health System, and he described taking his kids to free events on campus, and even taking his lunch breaks on the Diag while working for The Ann Arbor News.

“I used to routinely walk from The Ann Arbor News up to campus sometimes at lunchtime, sit on the Diag and go back to the newsroom in the afternoon,” Fitzgerald said. “And lo and behold, in the spring of 2009, this became my new work home.”

Despite working for Public Affairs for more than 14 years, Fitzgerald said he still sees himself as a journalist at heart. He joked that he learned everything about his current job from his time in newsrooms.

“I have to admit that I still think of myself as a journalist,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve often told people everything I learned about public relations I learned in the newsroom, which seems counterintuitive.”

During his time in Public Affairs, Fitzgerald said he has seen how the University’s employees work hard behind the scenes to do what they feel is the right thing, something he didn’t realize in his time as a journalist.

“What I’ve learned here is that lots of really smart people are always trying to do the right things,” Fitzgerald said. “And I know it doesn’t always seem that way to the public or to the news reporters covering the University, but that’s what I’ve learned about being sort of inside the University versus outside.”

In January 2024, Fitzgerald will retire from the University. He said it’s time to be able to enjoy his weekends without interruptions.

“It’s about time for me to do something else, a little less demanding than this job,” Fitzgerald said. “This can be a pretty brutal job at times. I tell … reporters, if (they) need to reach me, it doesn’t matter what time of night it is, you know, call, text, whatever, and we try to be responsive and that does mean a lot of interrupted weekends. I can’t count the number of times I’ve been out working in my yard on the weekend or trying to take a hike. And I’ll get a phone call and it’s like, time to go back to work. But, that’s the nature of the business.”

With his newfound free time, Fitzgerald plans to trail run, one of his favorite hobbies. He enjoys participating in the Dances with Dirt run and said he will continue for the fun of it. Fitzgerald said he loves being in Michigan and will stay in the Ann Arbor area with his wife for the rest of his life.

“We’re absolutely staying in the area,” Fitzgerald said. “(We’re) not one of those people who run off to somewhere else. We really liked the Ann Arbor area. It’s hard to imagine a better place in my view. I’ve lived in Michigan my whole life. I intend to keep it that way.”

