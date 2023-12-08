This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

About 300 University of Michigan students and community members protested outside the Alexander G. Ruthven Building during the University’s Board of Regents meeting Thursday afternoon to demand that U-M administration divest from companies that support Israeli occupation. The protest was organized by the TAHRIR coalition, a group of more than 60 student organizations advocating for Palestinian liberation, including Students Allied for Freedom and Equality and the U-M chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, SAFE president Salma Hamamy said the coalition chose to protest outside the Board of Regents meeting because they believe the board can seem unapproachable or inaccessible to students.

“The Board of Regents just seem to be this mysterious figure that is completely inaccessible to the students,” Hamamy said. “They don’t really respond to our emails. (University President Santa Ono) doesn’t respond to our emails. So this is the one time where we actually know that they’re going to physically be here and where they will hear us, they will see us, so we decided to protest outside of the Board of Regents meeting today, letting them know that business cannot go as usual.”

An hour before the board’s meeting, the coalition held a press conference in front of Ruthven. Approximately 25 people stood behind student speakers with yellow tape over their mouths outside the building’s door to symbolize voter suppression in the recent Central Student Government election. Hamamy said divestment is an important goal for SAFE.

“The University of Michigan cannot live up to its proclaimed standards of diversity, equity and inclusion while simultaneously working alongside and investing in companies that expedite the delivery of thousands of bombs used against Palestinian civilians and with companies that supply military weaponry used to commit war crimes,” Hamamy said.

Zaynab Elkolaly, SAFE director of activism, said she and other student activists are tired of having their demands ignored by the University.

“I wish I could say today that I was empowered or excited or willing to be here,” Elkolaly said. “I am tired. We are all exhausted.”

LSA sophomore Annabel Bean, co-founder of the U-M chapter of JVP, told The Daily in an interview outside Ruthven that the issue is important to her because she believes in standing up against oppression in all its forms.

“I have to stand up against all forms of oppression and all forms of genocide,” Bean said. “As Jews, we should stand for social justice and stand against the oppressors, and in this situation, Israel is the oppressor and they’re committing genocide against the Palestinian people, and it’s really important for me that people understand that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism.”

Thursday’s protest follows a protest and sit-in at Ruthven on Nov. 17 during which 40 protesters were arrested, processed and released on-site. Officers from the Division of Public Safety & Security, the Ann Arbor Police Department and seven other police departments were called to the protest on Nov. 17 despite no reports of violence by the protestors. Hamamy said the University has banned those 40 students from entering Ruthven for the next year, which is why the protest was held outside.

“Since 40 of us are not allowed inside of the building, we are staying outside,” Hamamy said. “If we were to go inside, we would get arrested, which just feels very absurd, because it’s a public building. There’s a meeting happening with the Board of Regents, and as students, we should be able to participate and engage in these meetings and listen to what the top administrators are saying.”

University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald told The Daily the University’s administration made the decision to lock the door to Ruthven as an additional security measure, in part as a response to the Nov. 17 protest.

“Most of the doors to the building are locked (normally),” Fitzgerald said. “It’s only the front door that’s unlocked during normal operations but today (it was locked) to add an additional layer of security and out of concern based on the response we saw on Nov. 17 with that protest.”

Fitzgerald later wrote in an email to The Daily that the University supports student activism and free speech on campus.

“We have great respect for peaceful protest, which has been an important part of our campus for almost as long as we have existed,” Fitzgerald wrote. “U-M students care about their communities and the world we all live in and they are not at all shy about advocating for what they believe in.”

Fitzgerald also wrote that U-M policy shields its investment decisions from political pressure.

“It’s also worth noting that the university has had a policy in place for nearly 20 years that shields the university’s investment from political pressures,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Much of the money invested through the university’s endowment, for example, is donor funding given to provide long-term financial support for designated purposes.”

The University has previously divested from companies connected to South Africa after pressure from anti-apartheid protestors and from companies connected to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In an email to The Daily, Melissa Overton, DPSS deputy chief of police, said one person was arrested during the board’s meeting and another individual was escorted out of the building.

“Yes, an arrest was made on an individual stemming from a previous incident that occurred on November 17, 2023,” Overton wrote. “(Another) individual was … escorted out for a rules violation during the meeting.”

After the press conference, attendees marched in a circle in front of the Ruthven Building’s main entrance, chanting, “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes,” and “We want justice, you say how? End the siege on Gaza now.” Protesters continued to picket after the board’s meeting ended.

Rackham student Andrea Marquez attended the protest. Marquez told The Daily she felt the protest created a space to both express her grief over the violence in Gaza and empower the community.

“I think I’m feeling a lot of communal grief, but also a lot of empowerment and solidarity being in the space,” Marquez said. “To see that there are other people that are experiencing this that care about this and (student organizers) are … really putting their life on the line for Palestinians everywhere, so the very least that we can do is take time out of our day to be here to show support as well.”

