The University of Michigan House Officers Association, which represents resident physicians at Michigan Medicine, reached a tentative agreement with Michigan Medicine for a new four-year contract on Wednesday. The agreement raises the current wages from a range of $64,101-$94,706 to $70,000-$95,800; the ranges depend on House Officer Level, with HO 1 making the least and HO 9 making the most. The agreement also stipulates a 3.25% across-the-board wage increase and a 4% step increase between House Officer Levels over the next three years.

The contract also includes increases in cell phone stipends, chief resident stipends, parking availability, refrigeration space for lactating workers to store milk and meal allowances. Additionally, the contract includes paid caregiver leave along with additional on-call and time off protections.

In a Wednesday afternoon press release, HOA announced they had reached a tentative agreement and urged members to vote ‘yes’ on the proposal..

“Last night after months of negotiations, and with the help of hundreds of our members supporting us, the HOA bargaining team came to a Tentative Agreement (TA) with the Michigan Medicine administration for a new four-year contract,” the release reads. “The bargaining team endorses a ‘Yes’ vote on this TA as they feel it is a very fair agreement for our members.”

In an email to The Michigan Daily, Mary Masson, director of public relations at Michigan Medicine, wrote that Michigan Medicine is thankful to have reached a tentative agreement before the expiration of the current contract.

“Negotiations have been ongoing since February,” Masson wrote. “Michigan Medicine leadership expressed gratitude to both bargaining teams for their efforts and commitment to reach a tentative agreement before the June 30, 2023, expiration date of their current contract.”

HOA members will vote on whether or not to ratify the agreement over the course of a four-day voting period that began at noon on Thursday and will end on June 19 at 9 a.m. If ratified The contract can be ratified by simple majority and, if approved, all residents in the bargaining unit will receive a $2,000 bonus.

