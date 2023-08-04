The University of Michigan offered the Graduate Employees’ Organization its fifth contract proposal, including a signed promise to continue the Rackham Plan through 2026, on Aug. 2. After the University set a deadline of 4:59 p.m. Aug. 4 for GEO to accept the terms of the new proposal, GEO instead voted to respond to the offer by Aug. 10.

GEO and the University’s Academic Human Resources have been in negotiations since November 2022, with GEO’s previous contract having expired on May 1. The new package offers a 20% increase in wages over three years for Graduate Student Instructors on the Ann Arbor campus, a 10.5% increase over three years for the U-M Dearborn campus and a roughly 9% annual increase for the U-M Flint campus. It also outlines policies for childcare and transitional funding for GSIs, as well as proposes a fall 2023 conference between the University and GEO to further discuss gender-affirming health care coverage. A tentative agreement on this proposal could prevent the ongoing GSI strike from continuing into the fall term.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald said GEO’s response to the University’s offer will determine the role of GSIs in the next academic semester.

“This offer from the university is the culmination of nearly nine months of negotiations, and none of the language or provisions should come as a surprise to GEO leaders,” Fitzgerald wrote. “The time for waiting is over. The union needs to decide immediately what role — if any — they want to play in the University’s instructional plans for the upcoming academic year.”

In an email to the Board of Regents obtained by The Michigan Daily, GEO President Jared Eno said the union voted to spend time discussing the offer rather than immediately responding, and will vote on whether to ratify the offer on Aug. 10.

“GEO members voted overwhelmingly to initiate a week of discussion and reconvene on August 10 and either move to ratification or vote on a counterproposal,” Eno said. “We will be reaching out to Academic HR to schedule several bargaining sessions next week so that we can clarify the contents of your offer. We understand that time is of the essence; our collective view is that this timeline best balances our commitment to democratic process with the need to move expeditiously.”

In a press release, GEO Lead Negotiator Evelyn Smith said she believes this offer is the most substantive one the organization has received so far and represents positive progress toward an agreement.

“This offer – the first real offer we have received from U-M in the course of these negotiations – represents a positive step forward and solid foundation for a settlement,” Smith said. “But it is not perfect, and it is up to members to decide how to proceed.”

Fitzgerald said he believes it is urgent that the University and GEO come to an agreement before the start of the academic year.

“This offer presented to the union includes the university’s fifth compensation offer since negotiations began,” Fitzgerald wrote. “It’s time to settle on a tentative agreement and move forward toward the beginning of a successful academic year. The deadline remains 4:59 p.m. today.”

