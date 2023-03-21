Members of the University of Michigan Graduate Employees’ Organization voted to start the strike authorization process at a meeting Monday evening amid ongoing contract negotiations with the U-M administration. The strike authorization means a ballot will now be made available from March 21 to March 23 for all GEO members to vote whether or not to strike. If approved by a majority of GEO members, the ballot will formally authorize GEO’s call for a strike.

In a press release Monday, GEO President Jared Eno highlighted the fact that the vote to authorize the strike process was unanimous and said it demonstrated widespread frustration among GEO members with the state of negotiations.

“The overwhelming vote to begin the strike authorization process confirms what grads have been saying for months: the University is not treating these negotiations with the seriousness they deserve,” Eno said.

GEO cited a lack of progress being made on their demands as the reason for the strike in the press release.

“Negotiations have deteriorated as the GEO was forced to file Unfair Labor Practice charges against U-M’s unlawful conduct earlier this month,” the statement reads. “Frustration among graduate students is rapidly reaching a boiling point. Many feel there are few options left.”

GEO’s demands include an increase in wages to $38,537 per year, which they claim is a sufficient wage to live in Ann Arbor based on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator. GEO has also asked for secure and affordable health care and changes to U-M security policies, among other issues detailed in their bargaining platform.

Since the start of their contract negotiations in November 2022, GEO has taken a variety of actions to garner support for their platform including protesting during the recent inauguration of University President Santa Ono. GEO members also attended and protested at the Feb. 16 Board of Regents meeting and held a work-in at Haven Hall as a part of their week of graduate labor visibility.

Rackham student Bailey Sullivan attended Monday’s meeting. In the press release, Sullivan reiterated that many of GEO’s members feel that the strike is the only thing they can do to move the process forward.

“We’ve tried everything — email zaps, informational pickets, attending Regents Meetings, extra bargaining sessions and a teach-in — striking is the only tool we have left to move the needle,” Sullivan said.

Negotiations will continue as planned for the rest of the week, giving the University the chance to make an offer to prevent a graduate student worker strike, according to the press release.

A University spokesperson did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.

Daily News Editor Riley Hodder can be reached at rehodder@umich.edu.