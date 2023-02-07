Graduate students camped out in the main hallway in Haven Hall on Monday afternoon to do work together for a couple of hours for a “work-in” which was intended to raise awareness about their ongoing contract negotiations with University of Michigan administration. The Graduate Employees’ Organization, a union representing graduate student instructors and graduate student staff assistants at the University, was staking out on Central Campus as a part of their week of Graduate Labor Visibility to connect with U-M students.

The event was a response to GEO’s most recent contract bargaining session with the University’s Human Resources department, which took place on Jan. 27, according to Henry Chen, Rackham student and a GEO steward for the American Culture department.

“This event is kicking off our week of visibility for graduates,” Chen said. “It’s an informational event where graduate workers are coming to Haven Hall just to do their work (and) show the University how much labor we put into teaching, research and coursework.”

According to a Feb. 5 press release from GEO, University HR recently offered graduate student workers a 2% annual salary increase for the next three years, which GEO claims would be an effective pay cut due to yearly inflation rates, which are currently over 6%. In the release, GEO also wrote that the offer rejected many of the union’s demands, including payments for social work placements, increased health care funding and the development of an unarmed crisis response team.

Chen said the current average graduate worked wage of about $24,000 per term makes it challenging to afford to live in Ann Arbor. According to the MIT living wage calculator, the living wage in Ann Arbor is $18.67 per hour, which amounts to $38,843 a year for a full-time position, for a single adult with no children.

“My rent is more than half of my monthly take-home pay so I’m spending half of my income on rent alone,” Chen said.

GEO began contract negotiations with the University in November 2022, with bargaining sessions taking place once a week. Throughout the process, the union has also held a number of events to call attention to its demands.

As the work-in kicked-off, SN Yeager, Rackham student and GEO member, spoke to the gathering about their personal emotions following the rejection of GEO’s proposal. Yeager said GEO members should use the work-in as an opportunity to make their presence on campus known and to tell undergraduate students what GEO was asking the University fort.

“Why are (HR) doing this to us?” Yeager said. “We are mad and we are standing in solidarity … (GEO members) should also do some work because that is what we’re here at this University to do.”

Jared Eno, GEO president and Rackham student, said he agreed with Yeager about the importance of holding University administration accountable. Eno expressed his frustration with the discrepancy between University President Santa Ono’s stated commitment to the graduate student community and the administration’s unwillingness to meet GEO’s demands.

“We were really excited at President Ono’s coming to the University, because it seems like he really cares about the community and cares about students and workers, and was intending to turn over a new leaf,” Eno said. “(The administration’s offer) is a bit of a slap in the face.”

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen expressed how important graduate student instructors and staff assistants are to the University. Broekhuizen wrote that the University hopes that negotiations with GEO will continue in good faith.

“The work that our graduate student instructors and graduate student staff assistants do throughout the academic year is essential to our University’s mission,” Broekhuizen wrote. “That is why the University is fully committed to bargaining in good faith with GEO to ensure we reach agreement on a contract that is fair and reasonable.”

LSA senior Reina Brodeur was holding a fundraiser for Michigan Quadball in Haven Hall while GEO held their work-in. While the work-in was ongoing, Brodeur told The Daily that it seems like the work-in will help GEO be seen more by students — though she said she is not sure the event will actually accomplish anything more than that.

“I think (the work-in) is a good way to get the message out to other people.” Brodeur said. “But I don’t know how much of an impact it’ll have on the University as a whole outside of just people knowing more about the issue.”

Chen told The Daily he believes the work-in, along with other GEO events throughout the coming week such as a tabling event and a teach-in will make more students aware about GEO’s demands and what they can do to support graduate workers at the University if they want to during the contract negotiation process.

“I just hope that we can sort of get our message across, especially to undergrads,” Chen said. “I teach 50 undergrads. They don’t realize that I’m on a contract that gets renegotiated every three years … Connecting with some of (my students), or other students, would be great.”

