Representatives from campus sustainability coalition Voices for Carbon Neutrality met with University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Chief Financial Officer Geoff Chatas on Jan. 5 to discuss the University’s progress toward carbon neutrality. VCN said they wanted to meet with campus administration to share their ideas for how the University can mitigate the effects of climate change as effectively as possible.

VCN is made up of U-M faculty, staff and alumni leaders advocating for carbon neutrality. Formed in April 2018, the group aims to ensure the University follows the final recommendations made by the President’s Commission on Carbon Neutrality in 2021 which were approved by the Board of Regents in May 2021 to oversee the University’s adherence to the carbon neutrality plan.

The carbon neutrality plan breaks the University’s climate goals intho three groups. By 2025, the University aims to offset purchased power, or scope 2 emissions, and to establish goals for eliminating indirect emissions, or scope 3 emissions, related to the University’s academic mission, such as vehicle emissions from students who commute to campus. The University has committed to eliminating direct emissions from campus sources, or scope 1 emissions, by 2040. The University is tracking their progress towards meeting these goals in a carbon neutrality dashboard.

Since its establishment, VCN has been working to support carbon neutrality efforts at the University. The coalition hosted five community webinars starting in February 2021 and initiated a faculty letter supporting climate action in 2020 which was signed by over 1,400 faculty members and was then presented at the regents meeting in February 2020. According to VCN’s website, they have also had over 70 speakers present at Regents meetings between 2018 and 2022.

Following the two-years of community outreach, VCN members told The Michigan Daily their next step was to personally meet with Ono and Chatas, which happened on Jan. 5. The meeting marked the first formal conversation between VCN and Ono since he took over as University President in October.

Larry Junck, neurology professor and VCN member, was one of the three VCN representatives who spoke with Ono and Chatas at the meeting. In an interview with The Daily, Junck said one of the organization’s goals for the meeting was to help Ono succeed in keeping the University on track to follow its carbon neutrality plan in the face of an ongoing climate emergency.

“We want Michigan to be a leader,” Junck said. “We don’t want to just deal with carbon neutrality here, in Flint and (in) Dearborn. We want to set examples on which others can build to do similar actions at other locations.”

Tom Porter, retired executive-in-residence at Ross School of Business and VCN member, also attended the meeting on behalf of VCN. He said the positive energy of the meeting helped confirm VCN’s hopes that Ono was committed to making the University carbon neutral.

“What we were most interested in was the extent to which he would be a leader and really move forward and not just follow a script that had been handed to him from a previous administration … but to actually bring something to it,” Porter said. “So we were pleased as a result of our meeting to see … that he is genuinely, deeply committed to (achieving carbon neutrality).”

In a tweet about the meeting, Ono wrote that he felt the conversation with VCN was productive as well.

“I enjoyed meeting with University of Michigan’s Voices for Carbon Neutrality,” Ono wrote. “VCN … have played an important role in climate action here at U-M.”

VCN member Knute Nadelhoffer, professor emeritus of ecology, did not attend the meeting because he contracted COVID-19, though he was originally supposed to. He told The Daily he thinks that past University presidents have shied away from making concrete goals for eliminating Scope 3 emissions in particular, but he believes Ono is committed to getting that done within the next two years — by the 2025 deadline.

“I think (Ono) will also meet the opportunity to engage big donors in this project because he really knows how to articulate the urgency, the importance of this,” Nadelhoffer said. “And so I think this will be an expensive endeavor, it will be a major cultural shift, but I think he can lead both the fundraising and the culture shift.”

Jane Esper-Vogel, an University alum and a member of VCN, was the third representative of the organization at the meeting with Ono. She said the meeting marked the beginning of a positive dialogue between VCN and the University.

“It’s a new day,” Esper-Vogel said. “It is absolutely a pivot on this campus. The invitation is out to this campus: game on … students, faculty, alumni, figure out your part. It is game on and this University is going to be a leader.”

Public Health junior Joseph Cerniglia, president of Citizens’ Climate Lobby at the University, said students can get involved in sustainability activism on campus by joining student organizations related to the issue and by starting conversations about climate change and carbon neutrality to raise awareness.

“One of the biggest things that you can do is kind of use the channels that are available to students to kind of push for carbon neutrality,” Cerniglia said. “Sometimes that means requesting to talk to the deans of specific schools, bringing it up in conversations … whether that be in class, or with their social organizations. And it can also mean getting their social organizations involved in that work through organizations like SCANN (Student Carbon Neutrality Network).”

