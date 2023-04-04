Nearly 100 faculty members, lecturers and undergraduate students gathered in front of the Hatcher Graduate Library’s steps Monday in solidarity with the Graduate Employees’ Organization’s ongoing strike against the University of Michigan. GEO voted to strike last week in response to five months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Starting from the Diag at 10 a.m., protestors first marched to North University Avenue before heading to Rackham Graduate School, the Michigan Union and ending back at the Diag. Demonstrators carried signs demanding a living wage, supporting the strike and reprimanding U-M injunctions.

LSA junior Karthik Pasupula, who is also Central Student Government speaker, helped lead the protest on campus. In an interview with The Michigan Daily before the march, Pasupula explained the importance of graduate students and why he stands in solidarity with GEO.

“These places function with the work of graduate students, so I (recognize) that,” Pasupula said. “I want to show support (in) whatever way I can. (Graduate workers) shouldn’t have to pick up a second job to pay for rent (and) utility bills and actually have to pay outrageous amounts just to survive. … We’re here to show that support for GEO … as students, faculty and staff.”

The University filed for an injunction against GEO Thursday, requesting graduate workers return to work as a strike is illegal in the state of Michigan and against their contract. The U-M All Campus Labor Council released a statement Monday disapproving of the injunction, asking the University to instead continue bargaining with GEO to resolve the issue.

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald wrote about how the University is aiming to prevent disruptions to learning.

“We strongly believe the best place to resolve differences is at the bargaining table, and the university’s bargaining team has offered to meet as many days as possible to reach an agreement,” Fitzgerald said. “Our top priority is that our students’ education isn’t disrupted and we continue to carry out our important educational mission.”

The Department of Linguistics signed a statement of support for GEO on March 29. The statement notes strong opposition towards the University’s response to GEO’s strike.

“First and foremost, graduate workers are colleagues and members of our academic community,” the statement reads. “They deserve safe, healthy and well-compensated positions. We urge the administration to negotiate in good faith to achieve this, without harsh or disrespectful treatment, and bring an end to this strike.”

LSA sophomore Nat Leach, chair of the Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter at the University, spoke at the protest about how GEO needs solidarity from every party in order to continue their work.

“(Administration doesn’t) go through what (graduate workers) do,” Leach said. “They don’t do what members do. They don’t do what University staff do. They don’t go to classes like undergrads, (who) interact with these unions every day, and walk away with the thought that these people are the ones that make the University. (U-M) administration is the problem, not anyone else.”

English lecturer Ryan McCarty told The Daily he believes his support for the strike promotes the future of his undergraduate students, many of whom he expects to become graduate students.

“I don’t have graduate students,” McCarty said. “But I look at what they have to deal with. I also look at my undergrads. I’ve been here long enough that I have undergrads who are in grad school now, and they’re complaining about the things that these students are complaining (about). I teach freshmen, and I look at them and I think like six out of 18 of you are going to be in grad school someday. Maybe we can fix things before my students get there and have to deal with this.”

Ian Robinson, lecturer in the U-M residential college and Department of Sociology, spoke with The Daily during the protest about his disappointment in U-M administration.

“I’m very disappointed with the fact that it’s been allowed to get to this place,” Robinson said. “All of these students and all of my fellow lecturers are really deeply committed to the education of undergraduates and lecturers. It’s our core function within the University. There’s no reason that (it) needed to get to this point — the University had the resources, and the demands (are) reasonable.”

Ashley Lucas, professor of theatre and drama at the Residential College, encouraged the crowd to listen to students’ stories during the protest.

“In my experience as an educator, listening to the students is generally always the right call (and) will lead us into the future,” Lucas said. “The students are the folks who know what’s happening on the ground, and who know the ways in which they need our support.”

GEO will march to the courthouse from the Diag to protest the University’s injunction at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 29.

Leach spoke again on the strength of solidarity at the end of their speech.

“The University is already going through legal routes to crush this strike,” Leach said. “And GEO needs support from everyone. They’re about to find out how strong we are.”

