The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted last month to extend Winter Break for the 2023-2024 academic year by one week to promote student and staff mental health. Since the University announced the change to the academic calendar, students and staff alike have expressed their support of the policy.

In accordance with the new policy, the winter 2024 term will begin on Jan. 10 and final examinations will start on Apr. 25 and end on May 2. Commencement activities will move from the end of April to May 3-5.

In a University Record article, University Provost Laurie McCauley said the idea to lengthen Winter Break came as a result of suggestions from U-M community members.

“The feedback we’ve heard from students, faculty and staff around well-being gave us pause and led us to wonder if there was more we could do with the academic calendar to address these concerns,” McCauley said.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Dr. Robert Ernst, chief health officer and executive director of University Health Services, said he was indirectly involved with the process to extend the break between semesters. Ernst serves on the Well-Being Collective, an organization of administrative groups seeking to improve the well-being and mental health of students on campus. Ernst said a working group within the Collective that focuses on examining University policies helped suggest the extended Winter Break to administration.

“I thought (it) was really great that the executive leadership and the academic affairs partners, who have been really strong in this Well-being Collective work, reconsidered the policy and decided to make a move,” he said. “(The policy) will really reduce the stress for many as (students and faculty are) trying (to) restart for the winter semester next year.”

LSA senior Noah Zimmerman, Central Student Government president, told The Daily that he, alongside LSA senior Jackie Hillman, CSG Vice President, advocated for a longer Winter Break to support student mental health in meetings with U-M administration. Zimmerman said he and Hillman are in full support of the change to lengthen the break between semesters.

“This has really been something that (CSG has) talked about with the provost and especially with (former University President Mary Sue Coleman) right before she left,” Zimmerman said. “I think it really gives students the opportunity to relax more (and) get prepared.”

Zimmerman said he had heard positive support for the suggestion to lengthen Winter Break from mental health focused student organizations. Because the announcement for the new policy came just before Spring Break, Zimmerman said he has not not yet received direct student feedback about the new change.

According to Zimmerman, CSG officers regularly meet with student organizations which focus on mental health to discuss how to support students on campus and collaborate on ideas for how to address mental health concerns. Among these student groups is Wolverine Support Network, a club dedicated to mental health advocacy and facilitating free peer-to-peer support groups.

LSA senior Izzy Steinberg serves as WSN’s executive director and as a member of the Well-being Collective. Steinberg spoke with The Daily about the positive community response for extending Winter Break,

“(Extending Winter Break is) something that felt like it didn’t even need to be said,” Steinberg said. “It was just a change that I think lots of students on campus want.”

Though Steinberg will graduate this year, she highlighted how the change will be beneficial for returning and incoming students.

“I can imagine that having like an extra week with my family and my friends at home would just be really nice to do things that are positive for my mental health and well-being like spending time with loved ones,” Steinberg said.

On Monday, the Department of Student Life announced that the University will now provide six free mental health counseling sessions to students every year they are enrolled. The new program is a part of the University’s partnership with Uwill, a teletherapy service connected with mental health care providers across the country.

Anthropology lecturer Leigh Stuckey also spoke with The Daily about her support for the academic calendar change. As a parent of two kids who attend public school and preschool school in Ann Arbor, Stuckey said returning to work at the University after Winter Break a week before her children go back to school presented many difficulties. Stuckey said she is looking forward to the extended break so she can evade these difficulties.

“Starting off the semester with a full week when I don’t have childcare for my children, but need to be not only preparing for my classes, but teaching them has been a really challenging thing over the past few years,” Stuckey said. “I’m really excited to see that change particularly to accommodate the really difficult work-life balance of being a parent and being a faculty member.”

Rackham student Sangita Saha, an international student from India, told The Daily she agrees with Stuckey that making Winter Break longer will allow students and staff to spend more time with their families. Because Winter Break was previously only two weeks, Saha said she had not considered traveling home to India.

“With starting at least a week later there is an opportunity to consider going back home to family, which is important for me, so important in making sure that I’m in the right frame of mind to work energized and my mental health is okay,” Saha said.

Rackham student Rajvi Patel also spoke with The Daily about how the new policy will be positive for international students. Patel is the vice president of student organization Graduate Rackham International, and, like Saha, is from India. Though her international visa only allows her to work for 20 hours maximum while attending classes, Patel said international students like herself can work up to 40 hours during breaks, earning double the pay they would typically earn.

“(The longer break) will definitely help (international students),” Patel said. “(Whether that be to) contribute to paying their rent, or health insurance.”

Daily Staff Reporter Joanna Chait can be reached at jchait@umich.edu.