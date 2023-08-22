Donna Fry, the dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Michigan-Flint, was appointed as interim chancellor of the Flint campus last week, with her appointment officially beginning Aug. 18. University President Santa Ono announced Fry’s new role in an email to the campus community, saying that she was the right person to take over as interim chancellor while the University attempts to find someone to permanently fill the position.

“Recognizing the importance of having an interim chancellor in place for the start of the upcoming academic year, we intentionally accelerated the (interim) search process,” Ono wrote. “I’m convinced that Dean Fry, who also has an appointment as a professor of physical therapy, is the right person to lead us through this period of transition.”

Fry will be taking over for U-M Flint’s previous chancellor, Debasish Dutta, who announced earlier this summer that he would officially be leaving the University on Sep. 15. After serving as chancellor for four years, Dutta will be transitioning to a new role as a senior advisor to the President of the University of Illinois.

In an email to the U-M Flint campus Friday, Fry expressed excitement about stepping into the chancellorship and on working with University administration to provide new opportunities for students and faculty in Flint.

“As a long-standing faculty member and administrator at this resilient institution, I have seen the incredible talent of our faculty members who care passionately about providing exceptional education to our students,” Fry wrote. “As your interim chancellor, I will commit my primary focus to working with all of you and with President Santa J. Ono and the university’s Board of Regents to advance the transformation of UM-Flint.”

The U-M Flint chancellor is expected to help lead the Flint Strategic Transformation Plan — a plan to increase enrollment and graduation rates and to come up with new academic strategies for various departments at U-M Flint. Dutta sent an email update about the Strategic Transformation Plan at the end of May, promising to follow up with the results of the first steps of the project over the summer.

In her email to campus, Fry wrote that she plans to spend her tenure working to pick up where Dutta left off with the plan and will continue moving the Strategic Transformation Plan forward until the University appoints a permanent replacement.

“Our work in the coming year is to advance the transformation plan that will be designed to provide excellent opportunities for future generations of students who will attend our great institution,” Fry wrote.

Though it is unclear how long Fry will remain interim chancellor, she will likely be in the position for the majority of the fall 2023 semester. Ono wrote in his email that the University plans to launch their nationwide search for a new chancellor soon and will share more information about that process in the next few months.

“In the coming months, I will share more details about a formal search for a permanent chancellor,” Ono wrote. “But for now, please join me in extending a warm welcome and our full support to Donna Fry as the interim chancellor of UM-Flint.”

Managing News Editor Roni Kane can be reached at ronikane@umich.edu.