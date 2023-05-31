The University of Michigan recently unveiled and implemented the Rackham Plan, a 12-month funding model for Ph.D. students, who were not previously guaranteed funding for the spring and summer terms. However, the Rackham Plan does not apply to Doctorate of Musical Arts students, a degree that is considered equivalent to a Ph.D. but focuses more on the practical application of music theory In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Rackham student Harry Castle, a student in the D.M.A. program, said he believes D.M.A. students were left out of the Rackham Plan because their work as graduate students differs so much from that of Ph.D. students.

“I think one of the reasons why people’s first instinct is not to include D.M.A. students in with other doctoral students is because the research we do looks really different,” Castle said. “A lot of people who are in Ph.D. programs will spend a lot of time reading articles and … doing a written dissertation. … If you are a performer then your research equivalent is going to be practice and playing with orchestras and chamber groups, and also doing a lot of the same research because we have to take the same courses (as Ph.D. students).”

Despite the difference in research between other Ph.D. students and D.M.A., students, members of the D.M.A. program take many of the same courses and therefore do much of the same work, Castle said.

“We have to take the same academic courses as a lot of the research students do, like the music theorists and musicology students,” Castle said. “We are also doing all that reading and research as well. We’re still writing the same papers. We’re just going towards a different dissertation at the end. So I think that’s one of the reasons why people don’t tend to join (Ph.Ds. and D.M.A. students) all together.”

Music, Theatre & Dance graduate students and faculty signed a letter addressed to Jason Corey, associate dean of Music, Theatre & Dance graduate studies, and David Gier, Music, Theatre & Dance dean, to express their disappointment with the exclusion of D.M.A. students from the 12-month funding plan. The letter said the work of D.M.A. students is equally as important as that of Ph.D. students, and D.M.A. students should be compensated as such.

“We, the undersigned, believe that the research that DMA students do at SMTD regularly combines praxis and theory in fundamental and groundbreaking ways that are every bit as valid and worthy of funding as the work done by our Ph.D. peers,” the letter read. “Let there be no illusion that DMA students are not also researchers: our entire doctoral degrees revolve around the concept of practice research.”

The letter also provides examples of research activities D.M.A. students perform, such as archival work, site visits for sound sampling, teaching, attending conferences and community engagement.

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an email to The Daily that the University did not include D.M.A. students among students in other non Ph.D. graduate programs in the 12-month funding plan because of the unique nature of earning a Ph.D. degree.

“There are many graduate, doctoral, and professional degrees at the university,” Broekhuizen wrote. “A number of them are Rackham degrees, including the D.M.A., M.F.A., M.A., M.S., M.S.E., and Ph.D. The 12-month funding model is focused on the Ph.D. degree because it aligns with the unique needs of that degree, including its registration and enrollment requirements. It’s important to note that Rackham has other policies for the Ph.D. that differ from those of all other Rackham degrees.”

The letter signed by Music, Theatre & Dance graduate students and faculty claims D.M.A. students receive some of the lowest amounts of funding for doctoral students at the University, with many D.M.A. students receiving only $8,996.57 as opposed to the Ph.D. stipend of $36,083.

Broekhuizen wrote that D.M.A. students can access funding independent of the Rackham Plan through both the Rackham Graduate School and the School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

“Spring/summer funding needs for Rackham D.M.A. students—along with those of Ph.D. students on the Dearborn campus—will be addressed separately by Rackham and their respective schools and colleges.”

Castle said as a D.M.A. student in composition, his dissertation requires him to compose new works of music. Castle said he believes the summer is an integral time for D.M.A. students to work on their dissertation, and the lack of funding feels disheartening.

“I can’t take a paper that I wrote in music theory class and turn that into the piece of music that I present for my dissertation,” Castle said. “So that is why the summer is so important for the performance and composition conducting D.M.A. students. And that’s why it feels really, really horrible that we are not going to have any support during the summer.”

The letter ends with a call for the deans to push Rackham to include D.M.A. students in the 12-month funding plan and for the Music, Theatre & Dance School to offer summer funding from its own budget.

“Firstly, we ask you to advocate in the strongest possible terms to the Rackham Graduate School for the inclusion of DMA students in the existing funding plan,” the letter wrote. “Secondly, in the event that Rackham continues to refuse to treat us with the dignity and academic respect that we deserve, we ask that you make funding available from within SMTD’s budget to compensate DMA students with summer funding at an amount equal to that which Ph.D. students are now guaranteed.”

