Interim University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman announced Tuesday she is recommending the appointment of Laurie K. McCauley, the current dean of the School of Dentistry, as the University of Michigan’s next Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. The Board of Regents will discuss and vote to approve McCauley’s appointment at their March 24 board meeting.

If her appointment is approved by the board, McCauley will succeed Provost Susan Collins, who is planning to step down from her role at the University on May 15 to serve as President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Collins has served as Provost since , Martin Philbert, her predecessor, was placed on administrative leave in January 2020 due to numerous sexual misconduct allegations. McCauley’s term would begin May 16 and will tentatively conclude on June 30, 2023 or when a permanent provost is appointed.

In a press release, Coleman wrote that McCauley’s credentials and experience at the University during her tenure as dean will be beneficial as the University undergoes the presidential transition process.

“Dean McCauley’s proven leadership skills, depth of experience and demonstrated commitment to the University of Michigan make her ideally suited for the responsibilities of provost and executive vice president for academic affairs,” Coleman wrote. “She will be an important partner for the next president as they transition into the role and launch a search for a permanent provost.”

McCauley has served as the dentistry dean since 2013, making her one of the longest-serving deans at the University today. She has worked at the University since 1992, when she joined as an assistant professor of dentistry and received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from The Ohio State University. In addition to her role as dean, McCauley is also a professor of periodontics at the School of Dentistry and of pathology at the Medical School.

In the press release, McCauley wrote that she wants to use the position to promote the University’s academics while acknowledging its previous successes.

“I look forward to working with the U-M community to continue to elevate our academic programs and celebrate the breadth and depth of accomplishments across our campus,” McCauley wrote.

Daily News Editor Roni Kane contributed reporting.

Daily News Editor George Weykamp and Daily Staff Reporter Matthew Shanbom can be reached at gweykamp@umich.edu and shanbom@umich.edu.