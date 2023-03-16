Recently inaugurated University President Santa Ono is leading multiple projects to improve the University of Michigan experience. One of them is “Vision 2034,” which Ono announced in November 2022, a 10-year strategic visioning plan to implement and enforce the University of Michigan’s core values across the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses and Michigan Medicine.

Vision 2034 seeks to implement six key values — integrity, respect, inclusion, equity, diversity and innovation — through six plans across all U-M campuses. DEI 2.0 and the University’s carbon neutrality plan, which span all campuses, are included under Vision 2034, in addition to Culture Journey, U-M Dearborn Strategic Planning, the U-M Flint Transformation Plan and the Michigan Medicine Strategic Plan. The University aims to incorporate student input when activating these initiatives and values by holding town halls, student focus groups and forums.

The Vision 2034 project team is currently in phase two of its four-part plan, which focuses on community outreach and engagement. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, project team leader Jenny Faust said because phase two is still in its infancy, she looks forward to engaging U-M community members to determine the team’s next steps.

“We have more questions than answers at this point,” Faust said. “And that is appropriate. This is really a collective effort, and until we have heard from the many groups and individuals who care about the University and our future, we can’t say what that vision is. It will emerge over time.”

Faust added that they have not yet established a clear direction for these initiatives based on student feedback. However, she said the team has been working to incorporate as many student voices as possible through the town hall meetings, unit-level information sessions and focus groups.

“(These events) are not aimed at implementation, but rather at the formation of a collective vision,” Faust said. “So our job, as a project team, is to create a space for people to share their ideas and thoughts about the University of Michigan.”

Business senior Clare Walby, president of the Ross Student Council, told The Daily she and other student organization leaders were invited to attend a roundtable with Ono in the fall to express their opinions on future directions for the University. Walby said she believes this roundtable was an effective way to incorporate student voices, and she looks forward to seeing similar events in the future.

“Something that I’ve been really impressed with with President Ono so far is his willingness to engage the student body and connect with the students,” Walby said. “I think he values their opinions, maybe more than other stakeholders, which I really appreciate.”

While she appreciated the opportunity to share her opinions, Walby said she hopes to hear more about the specific details of the plan in the future.

“It’s very broad and, I’m sure, in the very initial stages of development,” Walby said. “So I’d be interested to learn more about the specifics behind some of these points.”

LSA sophomore Bilal Irfan, president of LSA Student Government, told The Daily he is looking forward to the implementation of Vision 2034, particularly the environmental and DEI initiatives.

“Some of the progress that we’ve seen, even since the time (Ono has) been here, has been kind of a cultural shift in the discussion that we have about climate change on campus,” Irfan said. “With the Fleming (Administration) Building, I know LSA Student Government and Central Student Government have made some progress in working with some of the folks that are looking at remapping the building and creating gardens inside of it. So just seeing the progress on that front and support from Ono’s administration to advance that agenda has been really helpful.”

The demolition of the Administration Building, which began in August 2022, aimed to incorporate sustainable practices in line with the University’s broader environmental goals, including reusing or recycling materials and supplies from inside the building and properly disposing of debris.

Irfan said he hopes to see Ono address student concerns about the ethics of certain U-M investments in the Vision 2034 plan.

“I’m interested to see how Ono might reform transparency in the University’s endowment or their investments, as well as how he’s going to think about the issue of the University possibly having endowed investments in companies that are implicated in human rights violation or in forced labor,” Irfan said.

According to the Vision 2034 website, the University intends to spend the rest of 2023 compiling feedback from U-M community members before presenting the plan to the Board of Regents in January 2024.

